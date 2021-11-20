On behalf of myself and all of my fellow Veterans, I would like to thank SuperOne Foods of Grand Rapids for donating a free large pizza on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, to all Veterans while shopping at their food store.
We are all truly grateful for their generosity and thoughtfulness.
Wayne Schaar
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.