I was recently hospitalized at Deer River Essentia Hospital for Covid. I want to comment on the excellent care I received from all the staff that treated me. From the Grand Rapids Essentia Clinic to Deer River emergency room, and as an inpatient , all my health care needs were treated with professionalism, caring and understanding. Without their knowledge of covid, I would not have made a complete recovery. I feel I was fortunate to be in one of the best facilities in northern Minnesota. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Charles Whirley

Deer River

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments