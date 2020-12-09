I was recently hospitalized at Deer River Essentia Hospital for Covid. I want to comment on the excellent care I received from all the staff that treated me. From the Grand Rapids Essentia Clinic to Deer River emergency room, and as an inpatient , all my health care needs were treated with professionalism, caring and understanding. Without their knowledge of covid, I would not have made a complete recovery. I feel I was fortunate to be in one of the best facilities in northern Minnesota. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
Charles Whirley
Deer River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.