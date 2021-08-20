Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are now a workplace requirement for employees at most major health care systems, including Fairview Health Services, which includes Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids and Fairview Range in Hibbing. Vaccine requirements are nothing new. Requirements for measles and hepatitis B are examples of vaccine requirements that have long been in place in hospital settings. The reason for this is simple: vaccines prevent the spread of disease and save lives.
The medical staff leadership at both Grand Itasca and Fairview Range unanimously endorse this workplace requirement. Overwhelming evidence demonstrates the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and they dramatically reduce the chance of spreading disease, hospitalization, severe illness, and death. It is our responsibility as physicians and medical providers to ensure a safe environment for our patients and co-workers and prevent the spread of disease within our facilities. Vaccination is an integral part of that.
It is also our duty to continue to combat many of the misconceptions about the vaccines, including some that were shared in the August 18th article titled People protest vaccination mandates. Contrary to statements in the article, vaccines do not contain aborted fetal cells, cannot alter your DNA in any way, and are not considered experimental. To date, roughly 359,000,000 vaccines have been given in the United States. Rates of adverse reactions remain incredibly low. We now also have enough data to show that the vaccine is safe for women who are pregnant, nursing or wishing to become pregnant too. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology is now recommending these vaccines for pregnant and nursing mothers.
Throughout history, vaccination has been our most effective public health tool to prevent the spread of disease. It remains our best hope for combating this epidemic and providing a safe environment for our patients and staff. It is simply good medicine.
Lastly, we want to share a sincere thank you to those of you in our organizations and in our communities that have been vaccinated and are continuing to do your part to keep yourself, your family and our community healthy and safe.
Dan Soular, MD
Tim Pehl, MD
Kasey Kapella, MD
Lane Meyer, MD
