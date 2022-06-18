As we witness the historic hearings for the January 6 insurrection, the republic balances precariously on the precipice.
The assault on the nation’s capital at the heart of global democracy was a historic event. Following the refusal of President Donald Trump to recognize the peaceful transition of power during the 2020 elections, hundreds of his diehard supporters stormed the Capitol in a disturbing bid to reinstate Trump as president. This hostile domestic force attempted to overthrow the centuries-old electoral certification process - an act which left a dreadful stain on the institutions of democracy. The mob injured 150 officers, destroyed property, breached the capitol building, threatened political officials, and carried out armed insurrection in the name of Donald Trump. Nine people subsequently died as a result.
Culminating in what is now known as the “Big Lie,” the baseless claim that former President Trump won the election continued to spawn conspiracy until its inevitable climax.
Not since the British Empire burned the capitol to reinstate the suppression by a far-off sovereign has the collective will of the people been targeted for submission of a tyrant. Nothing so great has shaken the core of its institutions. It came not from foreign shores but from within. The 44 presidents prior to Trump had never dared to falsely promote claims of election fraud to manipulate the electorate. They understood the ramifications of such an act. Yet against all evidence to the contrary, President Trump chose to be the first.
The integrity of the executive office and the survival of the republic was enshrined in the Constitution. To some who profit by perpetuating the “Big Lie,” this appears to no longer be the case. As a result of the insurrection and the promotion of the “Big Lie” by Trump, there is a shadow of authoritarianism that hangs menacingly over the republic. The “self-coup” will go down in history. The consequences of January 6 are vast and its reverberations are currently taking shape around us. The shockwaves are still ringing in the ears of every conscious Republican, Independent, and Democrat that saw the daggers thrust into the heart of democracy that day and all agreed as one that something was fundamentally rotting. Watergate was the last time in American history that saw a sitting President Nixon held accountable for his abuse of the Oval Office. Today, it is Donald Trump for instigating and propagating insurrection. The propaganda and lies regarding the 2020 election are still being parroted which will inevitably impact the future of the republic.
Finally, the ongoing refusal for a former president to concede is nothing less than authoritarianism in its most crooked form. The Constitution of the United States requires a peaceful transition for stability of freedom to remain unsullied. Continuing to deny this integral tradition by former President Trump only seeks to undermine the legitimacy of the constitution.
It is the responsibility for every citizen of the United States to educate themselves on the tenants of the republic and to not give themselves over to temptations of authoritarian propaganda like January 6.
To my fellow Americans who continue to promote the “Big Lie,” authoritarianism is at the door.
Wesley Sisson
Grand Rapids
