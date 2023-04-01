On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Senate Finance Committee held a hearing on the Earned Sick and Safe Time bill, which seeks to implement this policy statewide. Bill supporters are now calling for an immediate vote on the Senate floor.
It has been over a month since the House passed the Earned Sick and Safe Time policy, which aims to prioritize communities’ health and well-being by allowing workers to take time off to care for themselves or their loved ones without fear of losing their job or paycheck.
Over the course of the pandemic, it has become increasingly clear that employment, health, and caregiving duties are intricately linked. Earned Sick and Safe Time policies are essential to guarantee communities’ safety and well-being.
“Everyone gets sick – and the pandemic was another reminder that when people get sick, they should be able to stay at home – not just for their own health or that of a loved one, but for the health of all of us. This bill would ensure Minnesota is a state where regardless of the color of your skin, your income, or where you work, you can be there when your sick child needs you, where you can go to the doctor before your illness goes from bad to worse, where you can take the time to recover from an illness or seek support in the wake of a sexual assault without worrying about missing bills or even losing your job,” said Senator Sandy Pappas, lead author of the bill. “Ultimately, this bill is about becoming the kind of caring state that we all want Minnesota to be.”
A recent study has also shown that providing Earned Sick & Safe Time to employees significantly improves public health outcomes and supports U.S. workers at a relatively low cost to employers.
“Earned Sick and Safe time is a fundamental and commonsense workers’ right. It is crucial for the safety and well-being of families, workplaces, and communities,” said Elianne Farhat, Executive Director at TakeAction MN. “Making Earned Sick and Safe Time the law in Minnesota means our elected officials are acting on the promises they made on the campaign trail - to build a state that values and cares for all of us. The Senate should act now without delay.”
“Nobody should have to choose between their paycheck and taking care of their health or their family. Having paid sick days is good for workers, good for our communities, and it’s good for business. Low wage workers led the fight to win paid sick time in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and we’ve seen the positive impact it has had on workers and their families. Now it’s time to expand it to cover all workers in Minnesota.” said Veronica Mendez Moore, Co-Director of CTUL
As the Legislature moves its work more efficiently than in previous sessions, community organizations are calling for the MN Senate to hold a vote on the policy ahead of going into conference committees and budget work.
These policies level the playing field for employees and across businesses of all sizes, and benefit employee retention and overall business success. The bill has already shown to be effective, as four Minnesota cities, 14 states, and many other communities across the country have already successfully implemented Earned Sick and Safe Time policies.
TakeAction is among a large coalition advocating for the statewide implementation of an Earned Sick & Safe Time program, including SEIU Minnesota State Council, Minnesota Nurses Association, Minnesota AFL-CIO, Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha (CTUL), Communities Organizing Power and Action for Latinos, ISAIAH, Jewish Community Action, Land Stewardship Project, Main Street Alliance, and more.
