T’was the night before Kindergarten, and all through the house, not a child was stirring, but just mom frantically running around the house.
The backpack was packed by the door with care, in the hope that the first day of school soon would be there.
Then what to her wondering eyes should appear, but a pile of craft projects, all from last year.
A wealth of emotions so lively and quick, this mom knew in a moment it must be put away quick.
And more rapid than eagles the memories all came, as they flashed, “by subject” and by each project’s name. And so out came a box, the projects all flew, with the box full of memories, and some pictures too.
Up to the top shelf, with a leap and a bound, this mom knew last year had been found.
This mom spoke not a word, but went straight to her work, and double checked the backpack once again, then turned with a jerk.
And laying her finger, aside of her nose, then giving a nod, to bed she arose.
But she heard herself pray, as she tucked in for the night, “Have a great first day of Kindergarten tomorrow, and all a Good Night.”
This past week, our daughter excitingly went to her first day of school. She eagerly picked out her outfits for the week and was ready for bed by 7:30 p.m., reminding myself and her dad, that she needed to get a good night’s rest before her first day of school.
It was reassuring seeing her anticipated excitement for her first day. She was dressed and ready to go by 7:20 a.m., sitting by the front door asking, “mom, is it time to go yet?”
It pulled at my heart strings, hearing her little brother say, “me come too”, and asking him to show her which way school was. Because mind you, it’s a big week for him, not seeing “big sissy” most of the day.
It was a time to be grateful to see smiles and happy kids running toward the elementary wing doors.
It was a night full of emotions and thoughts of “where did our summer go” but also reflecting on all of the fun memories we created as a family together.
It was reassuring to attend Kindergarten orientation and see her classroom, where her teacher had spent countless hours planning, organizing and literally making it look like it came straight from Pinterest.
Our daughter came home from school on her first day full of experiences and total exhaustion. Her teacher even gave us a heads up and stated, “good luck keeping them awake past 7 p.m. on their first day, because we have them doing something different every 15 minutes.”
Well our girlie girl didn’t even make it past 3:15 p.m., and she was snoring on the couch.
Day two came, and three and four went by and she said, “mom, is it a mom and dad day tomorrow?”
It’s important to keep in mind, it’s an adjustment for them too to be at school five days a week.
To all the parents out there, I hope you are able to count your blessings this week. Be thankful for children being able to be together again and see smiles from one another. And also just be grateful for the wealth of emotions these little ones are experiencing their first few days of school, adjusting to a new norm. Welcome back to school little ones, and have a great year.
