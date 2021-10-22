By most standards, I grew up in poverty in a very dysfunctional home north of Hibbing. Navy beans & ketchup for supper and pinworms for dessert. When I was 10, my mom was “quarantined” at the Nopeming Sanitarium, because she contracted TB as a young girl. TB reprises itself years later. Mom had to send her eight hungry kids to Tata’s house in Kelly Lake. My grandpa was a shovel-runner at the Mahoning Mine and was wealthy by most standards. We siblings never ate so much food, accompanied by so much unrestrained fun to be mischievous (LOL). By age 10, I developed a passion for rocks, lakes, streams, and fish (and learning); and therefore, I purposed to work for the Department of Conservation. Meanwhile, my beloved mother patiently waited for her kids to (only occasionally) visit her at the sanitarium, while she stood behind glass, so we wouldn’t get TB.
Like most boys, I never dreamed that, in 10 years, I’d get drafted by the U.S. Marines and was destined to become a leatherneck and probably become cannon fodder in South Vietnam. But my God had other plans for me—like having the freedom to refute atheist Brian Vroman. Although Brian’s October 1 Herald Review opinion letter is well-written, I suggest that it’s grammatically incorrect and his endorsement of Mark Schroeder could be biased. (As of October 1, I was aware of only two candidates). Firstly, Mr. Vroman claimed Mark Schroeder was the “best” candidate for the ISD 318 School Board. Brian’s candidate is an Army vet, a thespian, an educator, and does community service and he’s probably a very good candidate; but not necessarily the “best”. Moreover, there could be a better one, though more obscure, like Scotty Puglisi.
By 1970, I had two close friends who were already spilling their blood and emotions in South Vietnam—Jimmy and Willie. Jimmy was my best (fishing/hunting/trapping) friend at Hibbing H.S. Unfortunately, Jim returned home with a Purple Heart and head wounds while fighting VC in the Mekong River delta, while serving with the 101st Airborne. In 1969, I got married, and Willie was my best man. Subsequently, he was drafted and served on a helicopter gunship. Under fire, Willie carried wounded VC and civilians to field hospitals, while the likes of Jane Fonda and others, were shooting GIs with AK47s. I always remind myself that despots like Pol Pot, Stalin, and Hitler eliminated the intelligentsia, so that syncretism replaced plurality. Jimmy has moved-on but not Willie. He still lives in fetid conditions, across the street from my former decrepit, cock-roach-infested apartment. By God’s grace, I never went overseas; instead, I fired tanks at 180 DBs, only got tinnitus with no (apparent) scarring. I think Brian Vroman is a freedom-loving Army vet; but unequivocally, most vets are not of his religious persuasion. And I’m more convinced that plurality is best for free societies and ISD 318.
Thanks mom, for life.
David G. Holmbeck (soon-to-be an ISD 318 voter & taxpayer)
La Prairie
