The Minnesota Supreme Court has announced a major change in the rules governing the use of cameras in state criminal cases. On Wednesday, March 15, the Court filed an order which effectively means cameras and other audio-visual devices will be allowed in courtrooms during many criminal trials, for the first time in state history. The new rules will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
The Court’s order eliminates the long-standing prohibition on cameras in criminal trials unless all parties and the judge consented — something that virtually never happened. Under the new rules, cameras will be permitted at the discretion of the trial court judge presiding in each case. The objections of the parties are no longer controlling.
While this change won’t automatically enable camera coverage of all criminal trials, the experience we’ve accumulated over the past few years since the high court gave trial court judges discretion to allow cameras in the courtroom during criminal sentencing hearings strongly suggests that many judges will accept cameras during the trial phase of a criminal case, because many have permitted them during sentencing hearings. And there’s reason to believe that as the trial courts in Minnesota become more familiar with the presence of cameras, allowing them will become increasingly common.
"
The Supreme Court did adopt certain “guardrails,” as it calls them, limiting the use of cameras in some situations. Those include jury selection, testimony of victims without their consent, coverage of minor witnesses and defendants, and pretrial proceedings. In other words, the new rules aren’t a complete victory for audio-visual access. But the Court’s order on Wednesday represents what is by far the biggest move forward in state history on this issue. And again, as experience with cameras accumulates, and the judicial system acquires further evidence that camera access not only provides substantial benefits for the general public but for the court system as well, it’s plausible that many of the remaining restrictions on camera access will be removed.
The Minnesota Newspaper Association took the lead in the effort to persuade the Court that it should expand camera access in criminal cases, partnering with the Minnesota Broadcasters Association by submitting a detailed memorandum to the Court describing the reasons for supporting that access. MNA and MBA also appeared at the hearing conducted by the Court last September, represented by attorney Mark Anfinson.
If you would like to review a copy of the Supreme Court’s Order itself along with the specific amendments to the Rules of Criminal Procedure adopted by the Court, you can find them on the state court website at: https://bit.ly/3ZQnZVh.
