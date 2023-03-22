The Minnesota Supreme Court has announced a major change in the rules governing the use of cameras in state criminal cases. On Wednesday, March 15, the Court filed an order which effectively means cameras and other audio-visual devices will be allowed in courtrooms during many criminal trials, for the first time in state history. The new rules will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The Court’s order eliminates the long-standing prohibition on cameras in criminal trials unless all parties and the judge consented — something that virtually never happened. Under the new rules, cameras will be permitted at the discretion of the trial court judge presiding in each case. The objections of the parties are no longer controlling.

