Did you know that our ICC Football Team is ranked No. 4 in the nation in its division? Under the excellent leadership of Coach Weldon Braxton and his other most capable coaches, the ICC Vikings are now entering the playoffs and, because of their standing, have home field advantage -- so we get to watch in person. The first playoff game is this Sunday, Oct. 24, at 1:30 p.m. Especially if you love good football, you will want to be there to give this excellent team of young men and their coaches your enthusiastic support.
Joan Gunderman
Coleraine
