Can we count on our community and school for support to build an accessible playground for all elementary Remer students? Should we spend money on our almost 30 year-old playground or continue in our effort to raise funds for a new and updated facility for our students?

The “Inspire Me” playground committee has worked for five years collecting $26,000 and we have promises from Enbridge and Blandin for $15,000 if we can get school support to start the project by Summer 2022.

We would like support from the community and school to continue our endeavor. Otherwise, we plan to give the money back to those who have supported us.

Suggestions and comments would be appreciated and can be directed to Carol O’Brien (218-566-1819), Karla Faucher (218-566-3726) or to this paper. Also, If anyone Is willing to serve on this committee, we would be very grateful.

Karla Faucher

Remer

