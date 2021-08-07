Can we count on our community and school for support to build an accessible playground for all elementary Remer students? Should we spend money on our almost 30 year-old playground or continue in our effort to raise funds for a new and updated facility for our students?
The “Inspire Me” playground committee has worked for five years collecting $26,000 and we have promises from Enbridge and Blandin for $15,000 if we can get school support to start the project by Summer 2022.
We would like support from the community and school to continue our endeavor. Otherwise, we plan to give the money back to those who have supported us.
Suggestions and comments would be appreciated and can be directed to Carol O’Brien (218-566-1819), Karla Faucher (218-566-3726) or to this paper. Also, If anyone Is willing to serve on this committee, we would be very grateful.
Karla Faucher
Remer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.