Like the majority of cities around the country, Grand Rapids tourism & hospitality industry was hit hard in 2020 due to the pandemic. We endured two long shutdowns, capacity restrictions, and other challenges. This forced many of our small businesses to struggle to survive due to fewer tourists & groups than we typically enjoy. Thankfully, everything is on the rebound – largely thanks to the construction on the Line 3 Pipeline.
Construction on the pipeline has been underway for just 3 months, but the benefits can be felt far and wide already. Not only are thousands of men and women working on the pipeline itself, but their travels through the 14 counties along the pipeline route are bringing positive change to our tourism industry.
You can see the change in the café owners who were unsure if they were going to be able to stay open. You can see it in the hotels who were on the brink of reducing hours. Our business owners are proud and many Grand Rapid families are happy again.
The Line 3 replacement will continue to have a lasting impact on our communities, even after it’s complete. As a result of the project, our communities will receive an additional $35 million in annual property taxes from Enbridge.
This project is helping to stimulate our economy and bring energy back to our businesses and workforce. While we remain hopeful that tourism will be back to normal levels sooner than later, we are absolutely grateful for the Line 3 pipeline project and the ripple effect it is having on our community.
Megan Christianson
Executive Director,
Visit Grand Rapids
