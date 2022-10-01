My name is Michelle Hipsag, and I am writing in support of Joe Dasovich for the position of Itasca County Sheriff. Growing up in a small town, I have known Joe most of my life and have witnessed years of kindness, leadership, and a genuine concern for the community. I write this as a fellow citizen and community member to share why I support Joe in this endeavor.

On Aug. 1 of 2019, my entire world came crashing down when an impaired driver hit and killed my grandson and severely injured my daughter. I remember every detail of that harrowing day as with life experiences there are some things that just stay with you forever; one of them being the conduct of the individuals present during those moments of tragedy that break you and rock you to your core. Joe was there; strong, compassionate, and professional, never wavering in his duties but at the same time was kind and supportive, exactly what is needed during a crisis.

