My name is Michelle Hipsag, and I am writing in support of Joe Dasovich for the position of Itasca County Sheriff. Growing up in a small town, I have known Joe most of my life and have witnessed years of kindness, leadership, and a genuine concern for the community. I write this as a fellow citizen and community member to share why I support Joe in this endeavor.
On Aug. 1 of 2019, my entire world came crashing down when an impaired driver hit and killed my grandson and severely injured my daughter. I remember every detail of that harrowing day as with life experiences there are some things that just stay with you forever; one of them being the conduct of the individuals present during those moments of tragedy that break you and rock you to your core. Joe was there; strong, compassionate, and professional, never wavering in his duties but at the same time was kind and supportive, exactly what is needed during a crisis.
I later saw that same strength, compassion, and composure when faced with his own heartbreaking tragedy of the loss of his dear brother. He maintained integrity, professionalism, and wise judgment for everyone involved and continued to lead during what was undoubtedly one of the worst times in his life. Joe has now turned what was once darkness into something beautiful by reaching out and helping others and creating awareness and support related to suicide and improved efforts for mental health.
It takes strength, courage, and a genuine care for others to push past your own personal pain and build something beautiful from the ashes to better humanity, but that is what leaders do.
What is a County Sheriff? It is someone who can lead and maintain professionalism in the face of what is often complete chaos. To be the calm in someone’s storm and bring a light to the dark. To create a community where you feel safe in your home and trust that crime is controlled. To be able to manage a large level of responsibility regarding budgets and staffing. Joe Dasovich has certainly demonstrated that these are abilities he possesses and is able to execute efficiently.
As has been noted in other articles, Joe has a phenomenal record of expertise through his work as Chief of Police, Military experience, EMS Coordinator, serving on the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board, and volunteering for numerous community events. I can attest to Joe’s commitment to community as I have been fortunate to work with him on community projects including the Nashwauk Fourth of July Committee and a Mock Crash for the students of Nashwauk-Keewatin to bring awareness of the dangers of driving impaired to our students.
Joe Dasovich has always been an upstanding citizen who prioritizes the needs of others and gives 150% to any endeavor he commits to, which is why Joe Dasovich has my support for Itasca County Sheriff. Thank you for your time and have a great day.
