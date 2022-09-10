My name is Robert Davison. I am a happily married father of three. I retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years as a Non-Commissioned Officer. Fourteen of my service years were spent in Special Forces as a Green Beret. I’m currently employed as an independent contractor for the U.S. Forestry Service tasked with wildfire mitigation support.
I’ve known Joe Dasovich for almost 20 years. We served together during our time in the Infantry. Joe came to my platoon fresh out of basic training/AIT while we were deployed to Iraq during the invasion in 2003. We have maintained a very close friendship throughout the years since. Our families are close as well. I’m in a unique position to know Joe from both a professional and personal standpoint.
Joe Dasovich is a rare individual. He has an uncanny ability to conduct himself within the utmost professional standards whilst simultaneously treating those in his presence in a very personal way. Joe is able to calm and defuse the most fragile situations with a warm and personable approach most others do not possess. Private Dasovich was always the first to volunteer for any duties that came up...regardless of the difficulty or danger involved. Joe has also been there for my family and I throughout the years on multiple occasions.
A story to illustrate Joe’s sense of duty to others. On one typically hot and dusty day in Northern Iraq in 2003, I had Joe escort me to our company’s supply bunker in order to pick up boots to give to members of a neighboring unit. While young Private Dasovich and I were packing said boots into a bag for transport, we heard multiple explosions impacting on the base outside. I was no stranger to such an event. However, this was Joe’s first time on the receiving end of enemy fire. He wanted to rush out to tend to members of our unit who might have been immediately injured in the attack. As Joe tried to run past me, I grabbed him by his uniform top and held him in place. At that moment, the final incoming mortar of the barrage landed just outside of our bunker. Joe was obviously willing to put himself in harm’s way in order to help his brethren.
Joe Dasovich is a shining embodiment of what people desire in a public servant. His many sleepless hours devoted to running a police department, emergency services and serving on the local school board are more than adequate testament to this. Where Joe is a true rarity among folks is his seemingly effortless ability to exude diplomacy. To say Joe Dasovich is both fair and compassionate is a vast understatement. Both of those qualities are increasingly important within law enforcement now more than ever. It is for these and many other reasons that I unequivocally support Joe Dasovich for Sheriff of Itasca County.
