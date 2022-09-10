My name is Robert Davison. I am a happily married father of three. I retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years as a Non-Commissioned Officer. Fourteen of my service years were spent in Special Forces as a Green Beret. I’m currently employed as an independent contractor for the U.S. Forestry Service tasked with wildfire mitigation support.

I’ve known Joe Dasovich for almost 20 years. We served together during our time in the Infantry. Joe came to my platoon fresh out of basic training/AIT while we were deployed to Iraq during the invasion in 2003. We have maintained a very close friendship throughout the years since. Our families are close as well. I’m in a unique position to know Joe from both a professional and personal standpoint.

