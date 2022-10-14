My name is Justin Peratalo, and I am a current resident of Grand Rapids, Minnesota where I am working as a physical therapist. I grew up in Nashwauk and this is where I got to know Joe Dasovich. My first interaction with Joe happened after he came home from his time in the service. He spoke to our high school class about his time in the military and what it meant to represent his country. 

Fast forward a few years and our paths would cross again on a more consistent basis. Joe was one of my football coaches at the JV and Varsity levels. It was here where I truly got to see Joe excel as a coach and specifically as a leader. Joe has the unique ability to reach multiple people in different ways. He has the uncanny skill to understand what message must be given and specifically how to deliver that message depending on who he is working with. He can communicate complex ideas, and he made a lasting impact on each student athlete he worked with. Joe is a people person and a perfect leader and candidate for Itasca County Sheriff.

