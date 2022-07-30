Over the last few weeks, I have had multiple people call, text and in person, ask me if I would share with them who I was supporting for Sheriff. I shared my thoughts about who would be the best choice for our county. Donna and I are voting for Joe Dasovich. Here are some of our reasons why; Joe is the Chief of Police for Nashwauk and has been for the last four years, prior to that he was the Assistant Police Chief. He has over 15 plus years of law enforcement experience. He currently serves as the EMS Coordinator (in charge of the Nashwauk Ambulance Service) for the City as well and a fireman on the Nashwauk Fire Department He has been serving on the Nashwauk school board since 2015. He is a T ball baseball coach and had been an assistant high school football coach. He is involved in his community and I see him being involved in the county when he is elected Sheriff.
Joe has the education as well, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in Criminal Justice, He has attended Chief Law Enforcement Officer and Command Schooling for police organizational management. And he was selected and graduated from the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Policy and Governance. He also has many instructor certifications for teaching different courses to law enforcement officers. He is an Iraq war veteran who proudly served our country and was honorably discharged from the Army. Joe came back to his roots after serving his country and completing his education.
He is a live long resident of Nashwauk and is raising his family there. He is a very humble person. I have known Joe since he was a young boy in Nashwauk. He has the knowledge, education, and integrity to be a great Sheriff. Please join Donna and I in supporting and voting Joe Dasovich for Itasca County Sheriff. The residents will be well served!
