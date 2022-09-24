As long-time supporters of Jen Schultz, throughout her eight years in the Minnesota House representing 7A (now 8B), we would like to share specifics about her work as you consider her to replace Pete Stauber in the U.S. House (CD8). There is a clear choice for voters.

We value Jen’s expertise in economics—specifically health care economics. Affordable health care and health insurance for all is essential, and Jen not only supports these goals, but also has worked to pass legislation which meets them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments