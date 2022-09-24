As long-time supporters of Jen Schultz, throughout her eight years in the Minnesota House representing 7A (now 8B), we would like to share specifics about her work as you consider her to replace Pete Stauber in the U.S. House (CD8). There is a clear choice for voters.
We value Jen’s expertise in economics—specifically health care economics. Affordable health care and health insurance for all is essential, and Jen not only supports these goals, but also has worked to pass legislation which meets them.
Jen Schultz is a problem solver, and we value not only her concern but also her ability to find solutions. This skill became evident in the very beginning, as she doorknocked during her first campaign, meeting individuals at the door and working to help them resolve problems with government bureaucracy. Her problem-solving skills also were evident in the Minnesota Legislature, as she worked effectively with members of all parties on broad issues.
We also value Jen’s genuine concern for often underserved communities. Her efforts led to legislation establishing—for the first time—oversight of, and protections for residents of, nursing homes. She also successfully supported the establishment of an Ombudsperson position solely for American Indian families; monies for tribal child welfare services and for improvements in child development outcomes for children of color and American Indian children; and tribal public health grants.
Check out her positions on other issues. Jen consistently sides with people over corporations, and she views the government’s role as one of helping people and communities. Unlike Stauber, she will vote for veterans, children, people in need of insulin and affordable baby formula, and investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and the service industry. Unlike Stauber, she will always support our democracy and the peaceful transition of power. As women, we appreciate her concern for the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions. We also appreciate Jen’s commitment to listening to and responding in a timely fashion to constituents. Unlike others, she readily gives out her phone number so one can easily reach her.
Jen Schultz, an ‘economist for the people,’ has been a tireless and effective public servant in the Minnesota Legislature. We urge you to vote on November 8 for Jen Schultz for the U.S House, where she will prove to be an equally tireless and effective Congressperson who will truly represent the values of CD8.
