Have you ever tried to take a photo of the moon or stars, only to be royally disappointed with how the picture does not match what you are seeing with your eyes? That was me Thursday evening on June 24 as I looked out onto the night sky at what many call the “Strawberry Moon.”
The Strawberry Moon is the name of the last full Moon of Spring or the first full Moon of Summer. It was given its fruity name because it lines up with the time of year when berries ripen, according to nasa.gov. However, the name does not mean the Moon is red, despite it having a reddish color as it rises and sets. According to NASA, this year the Strawberry Moon was closer and larger than an average full Moon. When this occurs, it can also be referred to as a Super Moon. This particular Super Moon on Thursday was the last Super Mooon of 2021.
I have long had a fascination with all things space related. As a young child I remember going to the Minnesota Science Museum with my family and beginning to learn about the stars above us. I would watch and rewatch a VHS education movie I got from the museum about outer space. I had posters of the moon on my bedroom wall and glow in the dark star stickers on my ceiling. My dream was to one day have a telescope that I could look out of myself to have a closer glimpse at what I was learning about.
Fast-forward to August 21, 2017 when my sister, fiance and I all took a road-trip to Lincoln, Nebraska in order to see the solar eclipse. A solar eclipse is the moment when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun. This can only happen during a New Moon and in that moment, the Moon casts a shadow over the Earth as it blocks the Sun.
With our official Solar Eclipse protective glasses at the ready, we were able to find a quiet place sitting on the grass outside at a park in Lincoln where many other people gathered to see the phenomenon. Truth be told, the solar eclipse lasted less than two minutes. Compare that to our seven hour drive and some may think it wouldn’t be worth it. But for space enthusiasts like myself, every second of getting to witness that rare sight made it absolutely worth it.
I may not be an astronaut or someone who works at NASA, but my interest in space has remained steady over all my life. I now enjoy watching documentaries about Earth and the cosmos, looking out at the night sky and identifying constellations, and going to museums to continue learning about the universe around us. And although I have not achieved my dream of owning my own telescope, I can still enjoy what my very own eyes can see. Unfortunately, my phone camera is just not able to capture the same image.
