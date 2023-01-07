This is in response to Jan Noles letter of January 4th. Noles took issue with an earlier letter by Brian Vroman, in which Vroman suggested that racism and bigotry cloud our judgment regarding the refugee crisis on our southern border. Noles unwittingly demonstrated Vroman’s point. When referring to refugees, Noles initially did refer to them as people, or refugees, or immigrants, but immediately after, she dehumanized them, referring to them as “illegals.” This is significant, because it suggests that to Noles, that’s what these people are. To her, they are not people looking for a better life, or refugees feeling political or gang related violence, or farmers displaced by the effects of climate change. Instead, they are simply “illegals.” Vroman’s point was that our nation has the resources to address the refugee crisis in an adequate way, and that if these refugees were white, that would be done. But we are not devoting the needed resources because they are primarily brown. Noles accuses Vroman of “hand-wringing,” but to me, it seems like Noles is the one doing the “hand-wringing.” She seems very upset about the number of refugees seeking asylum and a new life, but her only solution is to return to failed Trump policies. Maybe if Noles is really concerned with the crisis, she should spend some time learning who these people are and why they are coming. I wonder if Noles is equally concerned with climate change, for example. As the earth continues to warm, we are going to see more and more people coming to America. If she doesn’t want so many refugees on the southern border, maybe she should stop “hand-wringing” about “illegals” and work to do something about climate change. In any case, the starting point is to stop seeing refugees as simply “illegals’ and instead recognize them as fellow humans in need of help and “do unto others as you would have done unto you.”
