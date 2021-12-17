Congressman Pete Stauber (R-8th CD) swore an oath to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The greatest threat to the Constitution, our democracy, and the rule of law since the Civil War is Trump’s attempted coup and violent insurrection to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen has been aided and abetted by his radical right-wing Republican enablers.
Every time Stauber has had an opportunity to uphold his oath and repudiate the insurrection, he has allied himself with conspiracy-theorists, coup-plotters, and insurrectionists. After the free and fair election that President Biden won, Trump spread disinformation and falsehoods about a “stolen election.” Stauber echoed those false claims with a narrative about “election integrity,” even though every federal, state, and local election official, 60 state and federal courts, and then-Attorney General William Barr found no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome. On December 11, 2020, Stauber joined a bogus lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General to invalidate the election that the Supreme Court summarily dismissed as meritless. After the Trump-inspired violent assault on the Capital on January 6, 2021, during which Stauber cowered in his office, he voted against his impeachment for inciting insurrection. In the immediate aftermath of the worst attack on the Capital since 1812, even Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell said that Trump bore responsibility, but Stauber never uttered a critical word. When Congress proposed a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection, thirty-five Republican congressmen supported examining why a MAGA-mob stormed the Capital. But not Stauber. Despite Stauber’s obstructionism, Congress created a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault and during its investigation, cited Steve Bannon for failing to comply with the committee’s subpoena. Despite bipartisan support for the contempt citation, Stauber voted against any inquiry of or accountability for one of the coup-plotters.
On December 14, 2021, Congress voted to hold Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in contempt of congress for his failure to provide testimony about what happened prior to and on Insurrection Day. Meadow’s recent book, The Chief’s Chief, provides some details of his and Trump’s role during the attempted coup. But again, Stauber voted against enforcing Congress’s investigative power and continued his ostrich approach to democracy – “nothing to see here.”
When the Constitution was drafted and Benjamin Franklin was asked what form of government it created, he replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Our Republic is at grave risk from dark money, partisan gerrymandering, voter suppression laws, and changes to allow legislators to overrule voters. But the greatest threat is so-called leaders like Stauber who put political allegiance ahead of their obligation to defend the Constitution, turn a blind-eye to a clear menace, and thereby enable the next insurrection. Minnesotans deserve better.
Barry Feld
Effie
