One would hope that our representative from The Great Eighth', Pete Stauber, would want to keep our district informed with truthful information and not spread conspiracy theories. Here is a case in point, he writes in his newsletter of Jan. 13 2023, the following is copied directly from his letter:
"
“The first bill our House Republican majority passed rescinds funding for the 87,000 new IRS agents the Biden Administration wants to hire to target American families and small businesses.”
Here is what is written, copied from the Inflation Act of 2022, H.R. 5206.
”The bill restricts IRS funding to FY2021 levels for audits and enforcement until it publishes an updated tax gap projection. Funding is also restricted for certain purposes, including (1) targeting U.S. citizens who exercise their First Amendment rights, (2) targeting a group for regulatory scrutiny based on its ideological beliefs, and (3) auditing individual taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of less than $400,000.”
As the Republicans are all for a balanced budget one would think that they would be delighted to increase the country's income by collecting more in taxes from those that do their best to avoid paying those same taxes, the wealthy. It would also seem logical that increasing the funding for the IRS so they can upgrade their infrastructure to computers and programs on the 21st century would be a positive and expedient matter. To do so would speed up tax refunds as well as improve the accuracy and data they have access too.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.