On Sunday May 8, I sent an email to the paper about my views on Pete Stauber. I never heard back from your paper why my article was not accepted. If it was not up to a standard for the paper, I feeI I should have been told what the problem might be. Last week I believe, your editorial board said all points of view will be put out there for people to judge. While I do not trust Mr. Stauber, I have seen articles far worse than the one I wrote, by others, and they get printed.
Now Mr. Stauber is still going after the Biden Administration (as he did on May 8). It’s the same argument he made then. The point I am trying to make now is that all he does is blame others for his lack of coming up with a truthful response. Is it that big money goes to those who push region wide mining (copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-group elements)? What about the truth Mr. Stauber? When they leave our area you have to know that the land and water will be poisoned. Forever. Is it worth the cost to sell out our state and other places that depend on our clean water?
As I stated in my May Letter to the Editor, in the early 1950’s my father worked for the Erie Mining Company as an engineer and worked until he retired. I was a teenager who was proud of my dad because he was smart and always cognizant of the air and land. I believe today he would be sick to hear about what is going on now. Today he would be mortified by the greed and lack of care by all of these companies that are trying to dig new mines and dig for all these minerals. This is all at a cost to our water and land forever. Mr. Stauber and his minions do not have Minnesota’s best interests at heart.
They promise jobs to people here that sound good, but I have seen other information that does not show that most of these jobs will be permanent and for those who have a job, it will be short lived. When these companies get what they set out to, you won’t be able to find them, because by then the damage is done and we are left for us to deal with the aftermath.
So my plea to Mr. Stauber, is tell the truth. You are the one who won the Senate position. Your job should be to look out for all of us in Northern Minnesota. All I’ve heard is whining about Biden year after year. Trashing the Biden Administration every chance you get is getting old and since you don’t offer to find real jobs for this area, quit telling the same untruths. Give us a rest.
