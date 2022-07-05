Congressman Pete Stauber released a statement recently which appeared in the Herald Review. The congressman likes to use words like “elitist” when describing his political opponents, and he frequently uses phrases such as “our way of life.” His choice of language is no accident. Stauber has obviously been coached on the art of political propaganda.
But we should not lose sight of what Stauber doesn’t say.
For example, Stauber does not like to talk about his vote against the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would have been of great benefit to labor. He doesn’t often mention his vote against the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would have been of great help to those who depend on insulin to stay alive. And he doesn’t like to talk about his vote against the bi-partisan infrastructure act, despite the number of jobs it will bring to his district.
Even more importantly, Stauber would like us to forget that he lent his support to the amicus brief filed by the Attorney General of Texas in order to try to overturn a valid election.
So, when you encounter Stauber and his often mendacious and often misleading press releases, loaded as they are with propagandistic words and phrases, keep in mind that these statements are designed in large part to take the eyes of his constituents off of his abysmal voting record and his malfeasance, which are definitely not conducive to or reflective of “our way of life.”
