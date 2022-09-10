Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District stretches from Cook County in the east to around Bemidji in the west, and from the Canadian border to the northern Twin Cities suburbs. It encompasses the Tribal Nations, the Iron Range, the Boundary Waters, and Duluth.
DFL Congressional candidate Jen Schultz has challenged republican Pete Stauber to eight (8) debates to discuss the important issues throughout this massive district. Stauber has tentatively agreed to one debate in Brainerd on October 24 – one month after early in-person and mail-in voting has begun.
Why is Stauber afraid to debate four-term State Representative Jen Schultz? Why is he unwilling to defend his record and contrast his views with Schultz? Is it because he has consistently supported Trump’s election lies, joined the Texas lawsuit to invalidate President Biden’s election, and voted to thwart any accountability for the participants and instigators of the January 6 insurrection? Or because he voted NO on the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act which provides $7 Billion for roads, bridges, ports, and broadband? Or because he voted NO to providing tax credits to fight climate change? Or because he voted NO on the bipartisan Gun Violence Act? Or because he voted NO on the Women’s Health Protection Act providing access to contraception and abortion?
Over his two unproductive terms in Congress, Stauber has voted NO to affordable childcare, to extending child tax credits to lift families out of poverty, to lowering the costs of prescription drugs and capping the price of insulin, to providing Covid relief and helping Minnesotans cope with its impact, to protecting workers right to organize, to supporting democracy and enabling Americans to vote. Of course, he had no qualms about supporting Trump’s tax giveaway to billionaires. And, he has strongly positioned himself against women’s autonomy and self-determination, and their right to make their own health care decisions.
With a record like Stauber’s, it is understandable that he would be afraid to defend it against a strong candidate with a proven bipartisan legislative record. Eighth Congressional District voters deserve a Representative who will represent us, and not the MAGA Republicans and special interests. Pete, come out, come out, wherever you are.
