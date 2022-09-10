Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District stretches from Cook County in the east to around Bemidji in the west, and from the Canadian border to the northern Twin Cities suburbs. It encompasses the Tribal Nations, the Iron Range, the Boundary Waters, and Duluth.

DFL Congressional candidate Jen Schultz has challenged republican Pete Stauber to eight (8) debates to discuss the important issues throughout this massive district. Stauber has tentatively agreed to one debate in Brainerd on October 24 – one month after early in-person and mail-in voting has begun.

