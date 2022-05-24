House DFL
The Minnesota House DFL leadership will ask Gov. Walz to call a special session in order for the Legislature to complete its work. On Monday, May 16, leaders from both legislative chambers and Gov. Walz signed a compromise budget framework agreement, with $4 billion dedicated to tax cuts, $4 billion dedicated to investments in Minnesotans, and $4 billion in savings. Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler issued the following statements.
Speaker Hortman:
“All session, House DFLers have been focused on reducing costs for families, supporting workers, investing in our students, and improving public safety. We’ve worked with Republicans in good faith to find as many agreements as possible because Minnesotans expect us to work together, deliver results, and build a better future for everyone. We are nearing agreements on $4 billion in investments to address the challenges Minnesotans are facing, and we will need a little more time to complete our work. House Democrats will continue working to advance policies that improve people’s lives.”
Majority Leader Winkler:
“Members of the House DFL majority have spent the past four years working hard on behalf of the people of Minnesota to deliver better schools, health care, jobs, and economic security. We have made important progress to improve the lives of people throughout our state, from Bemidji to Bloomington, from Dilworth to Duluth, from Mankato to Minneapolis, and St. Paul to St. Cloud. This House DFL Majority cares about people and we’ve always put people first, and we can be proud that we fought for the people of Minnesota up until the final seconds of this session. In a society where the ultra-wealthy and big corporations bend the rules in their favor, it’s hard to make progress for workers and families, but it’s a privilege to do the work.”
House GOP
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, issued the following statement following the conclusion of the 2022 Legislative Session:
“House Democrats failed Minnesotans this session by failing to address our public safety crisis, and doing nothing to put money back in the pockets of families who are struggling with record inflation and skyrocketing gas prices in the Biden-Walz economy.
“When Republicans return next year in the majority we will deliver record tax cuts — without holding it hostage for new government spending like Democrats did all session long. We will prioritize public safety, hold criminals accountable, and invest in our law enforcement.
“Minnesotans deserved better than the politics and cynical games that House Democrats played this year — Republicans will focus on the top issues that Minnesota families care about, and pass bills that will make their communities safer and their lives more affordable.”
