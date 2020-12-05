This week, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) announced the November Economic Forecast, projecting a $641 million surplus for the current budget cycle, while a deficit of $1.273 billion is projected for the 2022-2023 biennium beginning July 1. The following are comments submitted by area law makers.
Rep. Sandy Layman:
State Representative Sandy Layman, R-Cohasset, issued the following statement regarding the November forecast:
“The state’s budget outlook has stabilized thanks to the hard work, sacrifice, and resilience of Minnesotans. In addition to the distribution of safe and effective vaccines in the coming weeks, this is good news for 2021 and indicates that the state’s economy is slowly coming back to life. Despite these positive developments, we still have an obligation to help businesses and Minnesotans recover from harmful shutdowns imposed by Governor Walz. One thing is certain, today’s news should end any discussion of raising taxes on families and businesses during the upcoming legislative session. Families and businesses have scaled back their budgets, there’s no reason we can’t ask government to do the same.”
Senator Justin Eichorn:
Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) issued the following statement:
“We should all be happy that the state’s budget is in much better shape than we expected, but we are still facing a deficit for the next budget cycle. The only way to fix that is with economic growth and smarter spending. We should work to let businesses open up and get workers back on the job, but with safety at the front of our minds.
“As legislators, our role is to get state spending in line. Whatever budget shortfall still remains in February, we must close it by making smarter spending decisions. I will not vote to raise taxes on the thousands of small businesses and workers who are already barely surviving the governor’s business closures.”
Rep. Rob Ecklund:
Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL – International Falls) says it’s time to provide urgent economic aid to workers and small businesses:
“Workers, families, and small business owners continue to experience an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To make sure folks can make it through these tough times, we need to pass a relief package, and we need to do it soon,” Rep. Ecklund said. “Today’s forecast shows long term, there’s a great deal of work ahead of us, but right now, we’re in a good spot to deliver the relief Minnesotans all across the state are counting on. I’m hopeful we can reach a compromise on this critical aid in the very near future.”
House DFL lawmakers continue to work with Governor Walz and Republicans to reach agreement on a COVID-19 relief package while Minnesota awaits more aid from the federal government. On November 24, House DFLers and Governor Walz announced a new plan to help Minnesotans whose livelihoods and family businesses are most likely to be harmed by the pandemic.
The plan includes direct aid to small businesses, an eviction moratorium, a 13-week unemployment extension, and emergency $500 payments to struggling families. It also helps Minnesotans put food on the table with grants to restaurants to provide food for healthcare workers, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.
