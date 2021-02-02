Governor Tim Walz released his proposal for the upcoming two-year state budget on Tuesday. The Governor’s $52.4 billion budget proposal would be the largest budget in state history. The proposal increases taxes by $1.66 billion and spends $4.4 billion over the previous state budget. In response, Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) issued the following statement:
“This budget will hit Minnesota families hard. Now is especially not the time to raise taxes and consumer costs. Taxing small businesses that are struggling to survive is not the best way to erase a budget deficit. Minnesotans want government to work smarter and more efficiently to deliver the essential services we rely on,” said Eichorn. “Minnesotans’ priorities are safely reopening schools and the economy, creating jobs, and reforming government to work smarter and more efficiently. Minnesotans do not want more tax increases, more mandates, and more wasteful government spending.”
The budget proposal will apply to the 2022-23 biennium. Senate Republicans unveiled their priorities last week and will unveil their budget after the February forecast. The Governor, Senate, and House will need to reach a budget agreement by July 1 to avoid a state government shutdown.
