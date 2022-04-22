On Thursday, April 21, more than 100 people attended a community wide meeting hosted by the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) addressing EMS and Ambulance service in northern Minnesota. Statement from RAMS, Executive Director Ida Rukavina:
“Last night’s strong turnout from residents, first responders, EMTs and paramedics from across the Taconite Relief Area and beyond shows how much interest there is in addressing EMS service in northern Minnesota. RAMS believes northern Minnesota residents deserve to have assurance that if they have a health emergency, they should have the emergency response necessary. Right now, many of our rural areas are facing a decline in volunteers and staff. We are also aware that funding sources have not kept pace with the realities that face rural Minnesota ambulance providers. We know that there is not a one size fits all approach and each of our communities face different struggles. County commissioners, local elected officials, and staff from our federal delegation attended to listen directly to the people providing these services. Last night, we heard loud and clear the struggles they face and know that there needs to be more action to address these issues. RAMS will host a meeting in the near future to discuss potential solutions that we can work on together to ensure that our EMTs, Paramedics, and First Responders have the resources they need to continue providing the best emergency response. We are grateful for each and every emergency personnel who dedicate their lives responding to the emergency needs of our communities and we look forward to working together with our communities to propose and find solutions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.