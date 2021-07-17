In response to Wednesday’s anti-Line 3 rally which featured multiple Metro Democrat legislators, members of the Senate and House GOP issued the following joint statement.
“Once again we have Metro area legislators hundreds of miles from Line 3 construction taking part in another protest against the project. While we respect the opinions of our colleagues in the legislature, they are unfortunately ignoring facts, reality, and the fact this project is moving forward because it is the right thing for Minnesota. Replacing a 60-year old pipe is the safest way forward for everyone.
“We represent the people who live and work in communities across Minnesota who have supported this project who have been involved in the review and permitting process for more than six years.
“We support and understand its importance because pipelines are the safest way to move energy. We know the best way to protect our environment is to replace aging infrastructure with something new and better.
“Line 3 does all of this in a responsible way and is something we believe everyone needs to accept and appreciate.”
The statement was released by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, as well as legislators who represent communities along the Line 3 route; Rep. John Burkel, R-Badger, Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston, Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, and Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point.
