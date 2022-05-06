The following is a statement from the ACLU of Minnesota Legal Director Teresa Nelson in response to leaked Dobbs Opinion:
“Last night, Politico published a leaked draft of the opinion in Dobbs that would overturn Roe v. Wade and our constitutional right to abortion. Should the opinion stand, this unprecedented action would ignore and explode 50 years of precedent, and deprive half of the nation of a constitutional right in a single moment.
“The authenticity of this document has not been confirmed. While this document is still a draft and not yet the court’s final order, it is an alarming portent of what’s to come. And it is painful to all of us who believe that the right to control our own bodies and to make deeply personal decisions is ours, not the government’s.
“Whatever the outcome, abortion will remain legal in Minnesota. The right to abortion is guaranteed under our state Constitution.
“But without Roe v. Wade, the right to abortion in Minnesota is deeply vulnerable. Elections have consequences, and now more than ever, voters should learn where candidates stand on this issue. Vote like your rights depend on it - because they do.”
“Abortion is health care, and it must be available to people across our nation. If Roe is overturned, half the states are poised to ban abortion. Traveling to get essential health care would become impossible for many, disproportionately affecting people of color and people with lower incomes. Our rights must not stop at state lines.
“The ACLU of Minnesota has worked to protect the right to abortion for decades now, and we’ll keep fighting to protect this right.
“In the days to come, we urge you to call lawmakers, to flood the newspapers with letters to the editor, to join in demonstrations to make your outrage and pain known.
“Let us all make clear that the right to decide when – and whether – to have a child belongs to us. Not the government.”
