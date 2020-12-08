The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the economy of our state - especially in northern Minnesota. You see it everywhere; local businesses shutting their doors indefinitely, people getting laid off, and unemployment on the rise. In northern Minnesota where Line 3 construction is planned, the percentage of workers who have filed for unemployment insurance is over 30% in some places.
Thankfully, we have a solution that will bring an economic boost to northern Minnesota: the Line 3 replacement project.
This project will put over 4,000 union laborers to work in our northern counties along the route. It will bring over $2 billion of private money into our state which will help our communities. The best part is that this project has been vetted in depth over six years and our state has conclusively decided that we do in fact need this project. Before Line 3 was a necessary infrastructure upgrade, but not it represents more. It represents hope for many families; it represents food being put on the table, businesses being able to stay open.
We need to start construction on this project. The time for listening to “the sky is falling” opponents is over - it is time for action. Building Line 3 will help our state in so many ways, the impact it will have on our communities will not only be seen, it will be felt. Let’s start construction on Line 3, as it is what is best for Minnesota.
Steve Giorgi
Executive Director
Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.