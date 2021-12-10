A reader writes: I hope God excepts [sic] your science when you stand before him [sic] one day. I’m glad you’re a former teacher because I wouldn’t want you influencing our children. ([sic] indicates an error in the text)
When one is confronted with vitriol, the first impulse is to react in kind. The first draft of this column did include such a response. But after letting the column ‘cool’ overnight and then reading it again in the light of a new day, I wisely deleted that portion. Spur of the moment emotional decisions tend to turn out badly.
So there is no confusion, I do not know the person who sent that comment nor have I experienced his trials in life, which, if he is like most people, likely has had his share. Every person is entitled to an honest opinion as long as they leave open the possibility of it being replaced with a more reasonable fact-based assessment. If not, then it is not merely an opinion; it is an irrationally held prison for the mind. Nearly every person has a ‘cross to bear’, every person is hurting in some way or has dealt with a difficult event, and like any other animal will tend to lash out in what he or she perceives to be self-defense.
Math and science rely on logic and tangible evidence to arrive at conclusions that describe reality better than any other mental tool or exercise devised by mankind. It is more than my science. It is the foundation of modern societies. The many thousands of gods of past and present societies and the thoughts and actions they inspired, both altruistic and dreadful, did not discover how Nature works. Those ways of explaining natural phenomena through creation stories were based on imagination, wishful thinking, myth, and legend, which were garnered from the environment in which those societies developed. They were, for nearly all of human history, immutable ‘truths’ for each collection of people and had no corrective mechanism built in to rectify errors in thinking. The fact that science has a built in error correcting mechanism is why it has succeeded while all other efforts to understand Nature have failed. At the dawn of the Age of Science men like Bruno, free thinkers, and independent minded women and men (but mostly women) were executed by religious sectarian forces for daring to challenge myth and legend and accepted dogma. If the principles of science and scientific discovery had not prevailed over unsupported mythologies, over ignorance and superstition, over cruelty and arrogance, humanity would still be locked in the squalor and moral abyss of the Dark Ages. Our lives would be governed by demons and spirits and by jealous sky gods who doled out dreadful retributions; all of which we know now, because of science, do not exist except in the imaginations of uneducated minds.
Someone once remarked that we are an adolescent species, just barely out of childhood, trying to understand the Big Questions: Who am I? Where did I come from? What am I supposed to do with my life? Why am I alive? Why is there something rather than nothing? What is beyond the Universe? What is consciousness? And many other questions. But from a cosmic perspective, we are not adolescents; we are not even children. We have just barely emerged from Nature’s womb. Our eyes have not yet focused and so we are searching for our way and purpose through a haze of ignorance—often willful ignorance. Every other organism knows instinctively how to raise its offspring. We are still arguing over the best way to do that. Every other organism fits into its place in the biosphere without thought or major disruption. We can’t even do that. Science has taught us a lot about our surroundings, but we still haven’t figured out how to use that information for the benefit of all of Nature. We have not en masse accepted that we are part of Nature and not separate from it, and subject to Nature’s rules and tendencies, and that what we do as a species has worldwide consequences.
But there is one ‘truth’. We are supposed to live. We are supposed to make the most of our existence with the abilities and talents we possess. We are supposed to follow our inspirations while being mindful of others. At our best we are supposed to be stewards of Earth, not exploiters and occupiers and self-proclaimed gods. Taking care of Earth is not a moral obligation so much as a necessity for our own survival. So it is an act of self-preservation, where failure to do so will make all other questions and concerns irrelevant. The forces and tendencies of Creation have endowed us with the capacity to understand our place in Nature and then pass that understanding on to future generations, who will hopefully then build upon it making course corrections where needed. That is the only way to grow out of infancy. For tens of thousands of years humans lived in intellectual darkness. The scientific awakening, the Enlightenment, is only a few centuries old. So one cannot expect science, in a cosmic instant, to magically answer all the accumulated concerns and questions mankind has confronted and wondered about, but eventually, if we survive as a species into adulthood, it may.
