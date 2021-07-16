There have been several major projects going on in the Minnesota Legislature, within the board entitled Committee of Climate Energy Finance and Policy. In their recent session, from 2021 the House has passed into the new eras of environmental legislation that is sure to move Minnesota into the fight against climate change. I feel really encouraged by this news, because there must be further ongoing policy changes across the country and our shared world to protect our futures and those of younger generations. Some of these bills include increasing financial infrastructure for green projects in housing, supporting poorer households, overcoming financial barriers of education for less-fortunate communities, supporting the movement towards electrification of our transportation system, emission targets for urban buildings, among other goals.
Our legislative leaders and policy makers are finally doing their part to contribute positively to a greener and more equitable future. As citizens, we must continue to urge them to make these changes for those most impacted by climate change consequences. The need for our involvement in government is needed now, and in the future, in order to protect our environment, advocate for equal representation in our local and national governments and increase the access every community has to clean energy first. As our dependence on fossil fuels continues, the changes and growing pressure our environment feels has major ripple effects on our social, economic, and cultural dimensions of the world as we know it. Let us stand up for the changes necessary to preserve life, promote biodiversity, and ongoing political pressure to a hopeful and brightly sustainable future.
Anna Gosling
MN350 Comms Intern
