Rebekah Sutherland

I’m Bekah, the new salesperson here at the Grand Rapids Herald Review.  Just yesterday I was talking to a friend about Grand Rapids and the appeal it has on those that are here and those that visit. It’s an appeal that sneaks up on you, a feeling of home that stays in your bones. 

In high school, like so many of my friends, my thoughts were that I needed to get out of Grand Rapids. The want to leave town and go out on my own to become an adult was familiar to many I’m sure. Yet when I finished college I came back to Grand Rapids for a boy. He became my husband, we bought a house, had a sweet boy, and continued connecting to the community we both grew up in. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments