I’m Bekah, the new salesperson here at the Grand Rapids Herald Review. Just yesterday I was talking to a friend about Grand Rapids and the appeal it has on those that are here and those that visit. It’s an appeal that sneaks up on you, a feeling of home that stays in your bones.
In high school, like so many of my friends, my thoughts were that I needed to get out of Grand Rapids. The want to leave town and go out on my own to become an adult was familiar to many I’m sure. Yet when I finished college I came back to Grand Rapids for a boy. He became my husband, we bought a house, had a sweet boy, and continued connecting to the community we both grew up in.
This community has friendly neighbors that help pull your car out of the ditch, people that brainstorm ways to better your business, families that become the village to raise a child, churches that rally around its people, businesses that give back the community, land and water that free us, land and water that are so beautiful and peaceful that are a tourist attraction, teachers that care about their students, employees who give their all to their employers, and children that remind us of the simple joys in the way the leaves sound in the wind.
What connects us all to this place? There are those who have lived here like me, who thought they would never come back and yet never stopped calling it home. Those that have lived here and would never leave. Those that used to come to their cabins on the weekends made it their goal to settle down here. And there are those that came from far away, states away, to this small but growing town in the northland.
We want our home to thrive and grow. And to do that we need to be active in the community, we need to be the friendly neighbors, the helpers, the workers, the givers. For all of our complaints about the weather and the taxes, we’re here and not really thinking of leaving. And most of us are here to stay.
We’re all connected to this place because we choose to live here. Because this home has a hold on us and we should work as people of this community to make sure that the hold only gets stronger.
