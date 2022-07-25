It’s been a while since I took a vacation. I’ve had a few long weekends here and there, but I can’t think of the last time I spent more than a couple days at a destination.
Earlier this month, I was driving back to Grand Rapids from Dallas, Texas. I had planned to take the fastest route, straight up I-35. Then I realized I didn’t have to rush. Why not take a little more time?
Despite having a small car, me and my wife packed everything we needed, strapped our two-year-old son in the car seat and set off for the Black Hills.
We initially traveled northwest toward Amarillo where we saw the nation’s second-largest canyon, located near a small town aptly named Canyon. We spent several hours traversing the sun-baked rocks and enjoyed the desert views you never get to see in Minnesota.
Back in Amarillo, we stopped to get a steak at the Big Texan Steak Ranch, home to the famous 72-oz. steak. We shopped around for some cowboy apparel before hitting the road again, this time driving straight north.
We cut right through the center of the nation. I never liked the term “fly-over country,” since it always felt a bit demeaning. The people who live there are often the ones putting food on our table every day. But… it’s not exactly the most scenic drive. Hours upon hours of nothing but fields. I sometimes forget that the eastern half of Colorado is as flat as Fargo.
We stayed at a rinky-dink motel near the Nebraska border before making our way to Mount Rushmore the next day. Honestly, I could have made the drive all at once, but it was time for my son to get out of the car, stretch his legs, and get some sleep. For a toddler, he traveled better than I could have expected.
Mount Rushmore is as impressive as I remember it. I don’t feel the need to describe it further. You just need to see it yourself. My son looked at it once and went off to play in the boulders just off the main path. I didn’t mind. We had fun climbing rocks together.
We shopped around Keystone, S.D., briefly before the sun set and then stayed in Rapid City. The next morning, we drove further west to see Devils Tower National Monument. When I first see that rock towering in the distance, it creeps me out. There’s something disturbing about it to me, but the closer I get, the better I feel.
Once again, we spent much of the time climbing boulders around the base of the structure. After a couple hours, my son was tuckered out and I carried him down the path and back to the car. He promptly fell asleep on the way back to Rapid City.
The rest of the trip was uneventful, save for a stop at the famous Wall Drug. After that it was another full day in the car on the way back to Minnesota.
I was glad I could show my family a new part of the country they have never seen before. Yes, it was tiring, but we made a lot of good memories and we have many great photos to help us remember it. I’d drive another 2,000 miles for them. It’d be no trouble at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.