Is it just me or did this year’s fall season come out of nowhere? One minute I was basking in the warm sunlight of summer, and the next I was looking outside of my kitchen window only to see the dreaded frozen white flakes fall from above. I am typically someone who cannot wait for autumn to arrive. But with a busy summer packed with so many fun things to do, I was even a little sad when the temperatures dropped and the leaves started to change. So in an attempt to get my attitude in a better spot, I want to think back on the lovely memories I made this summer, what I’ve already gotten to enjoy so far this fall, and what I can look forward to in the months ahead.

This summer was, well, amazing. It kicked off with our wedding in June and continued with so many other weddings to attend. This was our busiest summer of weddings so far with five other weddings to go to after our own. Summer is only about 12 weeks long, so to have that many weekends pre-booked with weddings meant we were sure to keep busy. 

