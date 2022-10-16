Is it just me or did this year’s fall season come out of nowhere? One minute I was basking in the warm sunlight of summer, and the next I was looking outside of my kitchen window only to see the dreaded frozen white flakes fall from above. I am typically someone who cannot wait for autumn to arrive. But with a busy summer packed with so many fun things to do, I was even a little sad when the temperatures dropped and the leaves started to change. So in an attempt to get my attitude in a better spot, I want to think back on the lovely memories I made this summer, what I’ve already gotten to enjoy so far this fall, and what I can look forward to in the months ahead.
This summer was, well, amazing. It kicked off with our wedding in June and continued with so many other weddings to attend. This was our busiest summer of weddings so far with five other weddings to go to after our own. Summer is only about 12 weeks long, so to have that many weekends pre-booked with weddings meant we were sure to keep busy.
In between all of the celebrations of love, we were able to squeeze in a few more fun things such as going to the State Fair with family, going on a mini-honeymoon to Lutsen, Minn., visits to my hometown to visit my parents, and lots of time spent outside on the lake. As you can tell, it was a great summer. Which is why it was so hard for me to come to terms with the fact that autumn in fact was here and the summer of 2022 is past.
But! I must not waste anymore time thinking about days gone by of summer’s past as the winds of winter have already made their presence known. I know that these milder weather days are numbered and the freezing cold temperatures ahead will last for a long, long time. So here are a few things I have been able to enjoy about autumn so far and what I hope to continue enjoying for as long as possible.
To kick off fall, I had to start with some seasonal decorations. I don’t have a ton of fall themed items but I do have a couple of pumpkins and fall scented candles that we have been able to enjoy. Another one of my greatest joys of fall is the weather. As someone who runs a little warm, the slightly colder temperatures with averages in the 50s and 60s is perfect. I love being able to wear a sweater without sweating but also without being freezing cold.
Lastly, I have to acknowledge one of the best parts of fall in Minnesota and that is the stunning hues of red, orange, and yellow as the leaves change colors. I have found that my drive from the Sugar Hills area into Grand Rapids has been transformed with the changing scenery outside of my car. I have loved all of my drives lately and feel blessed to live in a place with such natural beauty.
My husband and I took advantage of a free day last week to soak in more of the fall colors as we drove to Jay Cooke State Park. This was our first time visiting this park and I don’t think it will be the last. The park was slightly busy, which is to be expected, but we were still able to find some peace and quiet within the hardwood forests.
The last step of this process is to think of all the things I am excited about that will continue through the rest of fall and into the months of winter. First off, I am eager for hockey season to pick up. As I type this column, the Minnesota Wild are playing their first regular season game of the 2022-23 season against the New York Rangers. I don’t know how the game will turn out at this point, but I am looking forward to having these regular games to tune into each week. My husband and I have also started going to more Grand Rapids High School hockey games and I am excited to continue that this year.
Alongside the cold temperatures comes a lovely sense of coziness. This is what I enjoy the more in the colder months of the year. I love really leaning into the cozy vibes of the season by having candles lit often, using our crock pot to make hearty meals, and snuggling up with a blanket on the couch to dive into the book I am currently reading. Not to mention the approaching holiday season that brings with it a magical feeling.
Although I loved the vibrant energy that came with this past summer, I hope I can embrace the aspects I love of the colder months of the year. While each season is different, living in Minnesota will teach you to find beauty in all times of the year. From the freshness of spring, to the warmth of summer, to the coziness of fall, and the stillness of winter—there is something to love about them all.
