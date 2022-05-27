They’ve found us again!
We’ve been waiting and now they’re here. It’s that time of the year when locals move over to let our visitors flood the streets and trails, the restaurants and shops, the resorts and campgrounds.
Like a parade down Pokegama Avenue at noon, Memorial weekend Friday opens a floodgate of new faces to the Northland ready to make the most of Minnesota summers and create memories and traditions that last lifetimes.
Most of us are happy to welcome those new faces and the business they bring to town. Some of us are prepared to cater to their experiences while others are just happy to see the influx of new friends. And a few of us are ready to retreat to quieter places.
As our local economy begins to rebound after two tough tourism seasons, I think we can all appreciate the investments these visitors make in Itasca County. The decades-old lake lodges hold the common comforts of bringing family together again. The popular resorts offer all the latest in water and woods activities to try. The new craze in VRBOs allow people to feel like property owners if only for a week.
After months of hibernation under lingering cold and snow, isn’t it great to see movement again?
One quick trip through town this weekend can be a reminder that the world didn’t collapse under COVID. The gal pals are back for mom’s weekend, ready for Saturday to sleep-in. When they’re not painting their nails or fluffing their pillow, they do their shopping at Lake & Co., or Red Willow. The guys are here too, stopping for a quick brew. They go to S&S Meats for steaks and get their minnows at Thousand Lakes.
We’re starting to see those big-rigs again with license plates from Texas carrying retirees hungry for breakfast. The young families have returned in their minivans loaded with swim toys, tents, coolers and bikes - swinging into Target for still more things… yikes! The summer residents are sweeping out their cabins, stacking firewood, and finishing projects like they should. Then, there are the new-to-towners, the adventure-seekers, the young professionals taking personal time all-weekers. They drive through in their Subarus topped with canoes, craving cappuccinos and scones ready for some time alone. And, of course, there are those who come for a day of surf and turf (not walleye and venison of yesteryears but high-speed connection and golfing with peers). They may come to celebrate Judy Garland in June and we hope they’ll return for Tall Timber days, Riverfest or another time soon.
What was once an area that relied on industries like timber and logging, mining and agriculture, has become more reliant on its travel industry. We’re learning to share - our pristine waters, clean air, remarkable history and friendly way of life. And, it’s drawing the attention of people of all ages from all over the world.
We should feel honored that someone would choose Grand Rapids and Itasca County to spend their summer free-time and their hard-earned money. I think it’s great to know that people look to our hometown for fun, reconnecting with nature, learning about the past and finding joy in a small town born on the Mississippi River in America’s Heartland. As Visit Grand Rapids has discovered, some of these visitors may just become our neighbors, employees and good friends someday.
