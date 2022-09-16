Although technology today can be overwhelming, and a lot of the times overwhelming in a negative way, there are some major benefits of how far our tech has come. One of the biggest benefits is the telehealth industry.

Telehealth sprouted into popularity when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when face-to-face appointments became something we all feared. Although telehealth arose in a time of fear and uncertainty, it has become such a wonderful tool to use today, and will continue to be so in the future as well. I didn’t realize the major benefit of telehealth until I used it for the first time myself.

