Although technology today can be overwhelming, and a lot of the times overwhelming in a negative way, there are some major benefits of how far our tech has come. One of the biggest benefits is the telehealth industry.
Telehealth sprouted into popularity when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when face-to-face appointments became something we all feared. Although telehealth arose in a time of fear and uncertainty, it has become such a wonderful tool to use today, and will continue to be so in the future as well. I didn’t realize the major benefit of telehealth until I used it for the first time myself.
Recently I was on my way to Chicago when a health concern became more apparent and needed my attention. Being stuck in a car for six hours with an appointment in December made me feel helpless and scared. My friend who was driving, seeing my stress, recommended I try a telehealth visit. At first I was skeptical, but with no other options other than to wait until my appointment that was months away, I decided to give it a try. I used the telehealth website called
Virtuwell, which is owned by the health insurance HealthPartners. After asking for basic information, they asked in depth questions about how I was feeling and my symptoms. After this, they asked for my insurance and payment information. My insurance was applied in a timely manner, and my appointment was made within the 30 minutes of finding the website. The next hour I received my treatment plan, and a filled prescription in Chicago, the place I was traveling to. This appointment was easy, fast and to the point. The most important thing is that it gave me relief.
If you are ever in a rush or a time crunch to get a diagnosis or a treatment plan for a health concern, I would highly recommend using telehealth. It was fast and easy, and helped put me at peace much faster than any other health concern appointment I’ve ever had.
Technology today may be a pain in the back sometimes, but there is no lie that it has helped us so much in the health field, and I can confidently say that I am a supporter of telehealth and today’s health technologies, especially after this wonderful experience.
