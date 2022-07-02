The Declaration of Independence was designed for multiple audiences: the King, the colonists, and the world. It was also designed to multi task, explains the office of the National Archives in Washington D.C. The Declaration’s goals were to rally the troops, win foreign allies, and to announce the creation of a new country. The introductory sentence states its main purpose, to explain the colonists’ right to revolution. In other words, “to declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” Congress had to prove the legitimacy of its cause. It had just defied the most powerful nation on Earth. It needed to motivate foreign allies to join the fight.
I believe the same can be said for a newspaper’s opinion page. We all have our own agendas but when presented together in civilized discourse, we’re Americans with freedom of speech. Those who write to us to contribute their thoughts, whether through letters to the editor, commentary or statements, hope to sway readership to join their cause - agree with their ideas.
This week, the Herald-Review received pointed fingers from opposing sides claiming that we are a liberal rag as well as an outlet for strictly conservative leaders. I have always welcomed such accusations as coincidence and evidence - that we would upset both sides and make obvious the neutrality of this publication. We’ve learned from Editor & Publisher conferences and training with cohorts that such comments prove we’re doing our job.
Yet, in today’s world, of Facebook friends, online chatter and sharing, people now jump to compete for the “most liked” and “most read” thought or rumor - in an effort to create a group of like-minded followers. When a post reaches a milestone number of views, it’s got to be the ultimate truth - right?!
Call me old-fashioned and naive, but I still hold dear the ideal of editorial responsibility to present a diversity of platforms. I’m worried about the power people give to the number of times their posts show in our scrolls. And it hurts when people scold us for printing something they don’t like to read because they don’t agree with it.
At the same time that newspapers, like ours, struggle to stay afloat with dangerously-low numbers of staff, we’re pressured to join in the “most popular” posts. Without the time or resources necessary to put in the work it takes to research every accusation and rumor, we cannot compete with putting the information out first - we just have to focus on putting it out correct. This prompts readers to criticize us for being “out of the loop,” or “slow to respond.”
Too often for comfort we hear “there’s nothing in the newspaper anymore.” Perhaps black ink on dead trees is a thing of the past. Maybe we should get out our white flags and let Facebook prevail. What will people say when we’ve shrunk down to a shopper, a flier?
Publishers could cut more newsprint and press expenses, advertising representatives could design the front page, editors could retire to widget factories, and reporters could stop striving to be experts in every subject of life.
For this not to become reality, we need help from those who support us, who understand we’re no more liberal than conservative. I’m happy the newspaper is still one of the last-remaining communications to bring people together from all walks and opinions in life to think differently - if only for a few minutes every Sunday morning over a cup of coffee. This is something that rallies our voices, strengthens our common cause and solidifies our rights as fellow Americans.
The following is a transcription of the Stone Engraving of the parchment Declaration of Independence (the document on display in the Rotunda at the National Archives Museum.) The spelling and punctuation reflects the original:
“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America… We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness
…And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.