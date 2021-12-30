I have been fascinated by all things space related since I was a little girl. I remember going to the Minnesota Science Museum and getting a video about the universe that would be watched over and over again throughout my younger years. I remember putting up a poster of the planets that my aunt and uncle gave me, along with glow in the dark stars all over my bedroom ceiling.
This interest has continued on through my adult years. I was thrilled when I went to a brewery in Moorhead and found that people in the community had brought their own telescopes for patrons to look through. I was able to see the moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn through the powerful lenses. My fiance and I also enjoy spending time together by watching documentaries about the wonders of our planet and our universe.
I want to share this love and fascination with you all, starting with a very exciting development that happened just this week! Some of you may already know, but for those who don’t, the month of December marked a very important moment as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was launched on December 25, 2021.
“Webb is NASA’s largest and most powerful space science telescope ever constructed,” according to nasa.gov.
This infrared space observatory cost $10 billion at the time of launch and was created by the work of thousands of engineers and scientists. The telescope is part of an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.
The JWST will explore parts of the universe that we have never seen before. The JWST’s mission is to observe four main themes, according to NASA—the first light, the assembly of galaxies, the birth of stars and protoplanetary systems, and planetary systems and the origins of life.
According to space.com, the telescope will orbit around our sun, as well as the second Lagrange point which is 1 million miles away from Earth. A Lagrange point is a location in space that is gravitationally stable. This spot is opposite from the sun and keeps the telescope in line with Earth as it orbits the sun.
As someone born in 1995, I missed the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990. However, I have been able to enjoy the beautiful images it produced. The first image taken by Hubble was almost a month after it launched. Similarly, the JWST will need some time to get situated before it begins sending back images. On Thursday, the telescope unveiled a shade to protect itself from the intense radiation of the sun, according to NPR News. There will be much more calibration to do for this newest telescope. The first images are expected to arrive about six months after launch.
Some have referred to the JWST as the next Hubble Space Telescope. But it is much more powerful and advanced than its predecessor. NPR News reported that the JWST is about 100 times more powerful than Hubble, has six times the light-gathering area, and has the ability to see infrared, something that was hidden from Hubble.
“Because of Webb’s sensitivity, it will be able to see all the way back to a time when the first galaxies were forming after the Big Bang, which took place about 13.8 billion years ago,” as stated in the NPR News article, “The James Webb Space Telescope has started unfurling its giant sunshield.”
I could go on and on about the amazing features of this telescope and how excited I am for it to really start bringing back images from space for us to see. I am thrilled to be alive to witness such an amazing scientific feat that will help us learn more about this crazy universe we live in. And to be honest, a lot of this is over my head and hard to understand. But I am excited to keep learning more as it continues its journey into the vast unknown.
