As an early childhood professional, many of the trainings pertaining to child development are centered around the idea of children learning best through play. Children having the ability to move around in their environments, explore how things work, build friendships and interact with peers similar in age.
I enjoy seeing children thrive in child care settings where environments are intentionally set up to let children learn through exploration and play.
It is truly a simple concept. Children do learn best through play.
This past week, my son’s preschool teacher shared a picture through their classroom app of the kids playing with shaving cream spread out across the tables. Aiden was pictured with his squinty one-eyed grin, and his hands and three-fourths of his arms, covered in shaving cream. Scattered across the tables were different sizes and colors of rectangular-shaped sponges.
To some this might look like a complete disaster ready to happen. Which quite frankly, it could have very well been.
But through my eyes, this was an opportunity for an age-appropriate activity for three- to five-year-olds who got to explore their senses on what the shaving cream felt and smelled like. They were given the opportunity to draw in, make sounds with it, and play with the different shapes and colors of sponges. They learned how to share and most likely how to be patient as three teachers are only able to clean up 19 kids so fast.
A perfect example of kids learning through play.
I think about activities with my Sunday School class, and how I can teach about being a Christian through play. Tell me, how excited would you be if you had to come to Sunday School and sit at a table and page through the bible week after week, and just recite the books of the bible to memorize them?
Just being honest, you probably wouldn’t be coming week after week. And if you did continue to come, you wouldn’t want to be there.
But what about this?
I replaced the numbers of a traditional hopscotch, with the books of the Bible, and taped it to the floor. As the kids pass, they can hop, and say if they so wish, the books of the Bible.
Or write the books on large Duplo’s and build towers. Or play minute-to-win-it games with stacking cups upside down on top of each other, with the books of the Bible written on the thicker part of the rim.
Last week we learned about God’s creation. The other teachers and I brought out play animals for the kids at the beginning of class, spent time in free play, sharing the animals with one another, socializing and just being imaginative with their play. We also brought out a globe and talked about the earth and sang songs with lots of actions and movements.
Before going to our classrooms, we explored outside and found things God created, such as leaves, and acorns, and the kids were asked to bring two leaves inside.
Mind you. This is a group of three-year olds through second graders. Some can count by 10s and some can’t even count at all. So when they were asked to bring in two leaves, some brought in a whole branch, some didn’t even find a leaf, while others did exactly what they were told. We went to our classroom to discover what would happen if we put a leaf under a sheet of paper, and rubbed a crayon over the top. We talked about what kind of leaves they had found. We talked about the colors of crayons they were using, and if they were able to write their name, they did so.
Another play-based activity was making bird feeders out of pipe cleaners and Cheerios. Fine motor skills were put to the test here.
But I also think about those spaces that are unintentionally set up for play, such as within our own homes. I know it drives my oldest crazy, but when she says she is bored, I give her a few minutes to let her be bored.
Because oftentimes you want to know what happens? She figures out all on her own, something to do that will keep her more entertained than anything I would put in front of her.
Yesterday, she spent about a half hour with water, measuring cups and spoons, foam soap and syringes. She came up with that idea all on her own.
As important as play is for kids, play is equally as important for adults as a way to reduce stress levels and boost creativity.
Those days that I feel like I have a to-do list a mile long and feel stressed, I know it is so important to just push that all aside. We get outside and go on a bike ride, and listen for the fallen leaves crunch as the tires speed across them. We have dance parties in the kitchen, with Alexa so kindly listening to song requests.
We let the dishes in the sink soak a bit longer, so that we can wrestle with the kids after supper.
Sometimes, the best creativity I get is taking our dog for a walk around the block.
As you can see, play is so important. When you are living in the moment, laughing together, and just having fun, our bodies release endorphins that promote a feeling of well-being.
And that will always be found at the roots of play.
Alicia Bauman is a freelance writer living in Northern Minnesota. She is a wife and mom to two busy children, and works for a community action agency primarily with family and center-based child care educators. In her spare time, she enjoys her family, gardening, photography and a hot cup of coffee.
