In about four months, my fiance and I will finally be celebrating our wedding. After a more than three-year long engagement due to the pandemic, we are so excited to finally see everything come together. With this unique experience, we have reflected on the highs and lows of postponing a wedding and the feelings that come with that.
Our engagement will end up being three years, eight months, and 19 days—which is about double the amount of time I had originally planned for. Our first wedding date was set for the summer of 2020. The second was for the summer of 2021. Finally, we are now set for June 2022. I have told many people that no matter what happens, we will be getting married this summer. Even if I have to drag us over to a courthouse to sign the papers, it’s going to happen.
In all seriousness, I know this summer will work out. We are so excited to be having the wedding at my parent’s house. This is one of the biggest benefits we have gotten through postponing the wedding.
Back in 2020, my parents did not live at the house they do now. They moved to a fixer-upper house on Eagle Lake about one year ago and began renovating practically everything. It is going to be a lovely place to host our friends and family.
Eagle Lake is very special to us, as well. My dad’s parents built a cabin on Eagle Lake with the help of my dad and his brother when they were young. Unfortunately, my grandparents had to sell the cabin later in their life. Since the lake is fairly small, buying a house on it happens infrequently. So when my parents saw the opportunity to get their spot on the shores of Eagle Lake, they jumped at the opportunity.
As they moved to Eagle Lake, my fiance and I were trying to figure out what to do for our wedding venue. We had previously booked at a resort, but had run into some complications with the rescheduling. The idea of having the wedding at my parent’s house came up and it instantly felt like the perfect option. Although there are other complicaitons that come with doing a backyard wedding, I am really looking forward to making these special memories at my parent’s new home, which will hopefully be a place we gather at for many years to come.
The biggest downfall of us moving our wedding, however, are the memories we won’t make with the loved ones we have lost. In the past two years, both of us have had very important family members pass away. They are people we love dearly and we had always imagined them being at our big day.
In some ways, I am somewhat glad we postponed. I know that trying to plan and host a wedding as our families were feeling huge amounts of grief would have been really difficult. But I can’t help but think about how we could of had everyone there if the wedding was back in 2020.
I am working on holding space for these opposing feelings and I know there are so many people out there who have been going through similar experience. While it can be hard to be excited for the wedding all of the time, I know we will make many special memories with people we love and who care about us—which is truly all that matters at the end of the day.
