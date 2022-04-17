I understand why they call it the “Terrible Twos.”
When I’m chauffeuring my toddler around town, I automatically tack on an additional 30 minutes of prep time to my schedule. Socks and shoes? Check. Clean diaper? Check. A bunch of toys to keep him occupied? Check.
We’re also potty training, so we check to see if he wants to use the bathroom before we leave the house. It depends on the hour, but sometimes he’s happy to use it, and other times he refuses and throws a fit.
Here’s a breakdown of brief moment Thursday morning:
8:04.35 a.m.: I want strawberries!
8:04.37 a.m.: No! I don’t want strawberries!
8:04.39 a.m.: No, no! I want strawberries!
Every parent knows the drill. It’s part of the terrible twos.
While walking into a store this week, our toddler stopped to observe all the rocks in the median of the parking lot. Last summer, we spent some time rockhounding and searching for Lake Superior agates and now he loves to check out every single rock he comes across. It’s a bit tedious for me, but it’s harmless and he has fun.
I told my wife to head into the store while the two of us scoped out the rocks. It took some work, but I was able to convince him to put the heavy rock back where he found it and join us both in the store.
He used to enjoy sitting in the kid’s seat in the shopping cart. At some point, he saw another child sitting in the main basket of the shopping cart, so now he has to sit there, too. They say you’re not supposed to do that, but when a kid is screaming and flailing around, what’s a guy to do?
We were able to get our groceries and move along to the checkout. At that point, I needed to remove my toddler from the cart and that’s when all hell broke loose. I’ve never heard him scream so loud. Giant tears streamed down his face and he was doing his best to climb back up into the car. He was really letting me and other know that he wasn’t happy.
I wanted to take him back to the car, but at that point, I didn’t really want any more people staring at me.
I did what I could to corral him while other shoppers passed by. We waited for mom to finish paying for the groceries before I picked him up, held on for dear life, and escorted him back to the car, tears and all.
It took a little bit of work and distraction, but a few minutes after returning to the car, the little guy was smiling and laughing and had forgotten all about the shopping cart he so badly wanted to pilot.
I can’t help but feel like an annoyance at times when I’m just doing my best to soothe a child’s temper tantrum. However, I think people understand. We were all that fussy kid at some point in time, and many of us have had to deal with it ourselves.
Next time that happens, I’m going to listen to the Rolling Stones on the drive home. After all, you can’t always get what you want.
