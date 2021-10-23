I’ve seen it unfolding over the last few years. And mind you, she is only six. During daycare days, if another one of her friends brought something for show and tell, she would some days want to go change it out for the same thing they had. Or, if one of the other girls came in a dress, and she wasn’t in one, she was begging to go back upstairs to change out into one.
This year in Kindergarten, she asked one day to bring her lunch to school the next day, because to later find out, another one of her friends had brought their lunch from home, and she thought she should too.
This morning, my daughter got up as usual. She wanted to snuggle on the couch with her favorite blanket, have a glass of juice and watch some cartoons. When I asked her to go get dressed for the day, she happily got up, and went to her room.
I was a bit skeptical and uncertain as to what she would come out wearing. We hadn’t laid anything out the night before. That always seems to go over better, but for whatever reason, we just didn’t do that last night.
To my surprise, she came out with a maroon top, and a cute pair of cheetah print leggings.
It actually coordinated!
However, she was fidgeting with the shirt that was slightly falling off her shoulder. Under her clothes, she had put on a one-piece swimsuit.
“Olivia, why are you wearing a swimsuit? It’s freezing outside!” I told her.
Her response? Well my friend wore a swimsuit to school yesterday, so why can’t I?
I sort of looked confused and paused while I stared aimlessly at her.
“How do you plan to go to the bathroom? You know that you will have to take off all your clothes, and your shoes just to go potty, right? Did your friend have a one piece on?”
“No, it was a two-piece, Mom,” my daughter said.
Which lead to us talking about maybe she didn’t have any clean underwear to wear that day, and her mom may have thought it would have been better to wear a swimsuit bottom than nothing at all. Or that maybe they were going swimming after school, and she wouldn’t have time to change.
But I finally had to say, “Olivia, you are not going to school like that. I’m setting a timer, and if you don’t start changing before the timer goes off, you won’t be able to see Stanley tonight.”
And if you are wondering who Stanley is, he is a furry little miniature bay colored pony my daughter absolutely adores.
With hesitance, she changed, and did so before the timer went off. That’s how much she loves Stanley.
Rewind to the dress-up days for homecoming week. It was flannel Thursday, and she insisted on wearing her flannel button down long sleeve, along with a too-small pair of plaid print stretchy leggings because “she thought” they matched.
Well she was right. They did match.
In her eyes it was perfect. In my eyes, it was A LOT of plaid print.
But I let her go to school that way. Because she was proud of what she had chosen and was radiating confidence.
And maybe I need to be more aware of times when she is proud of making those decisions on her own. Putting into words encouragement such as “I really like how you independently made that choice! That is really unique!” or “I like how you made that choice for yourself. You sure seem happy about your decision!”
We’ve been talking a lot these days about how just because someone else is doing something doesn’t mean she has to do it too. It doesn’t mean that just because someone else does something, that that is the best choice. It doesn’t mean her way of doing things doesn’t matter.
It comes down to us at home, reinforcing with positivity and encouraging words when she does things her own way. When she decides to set the table a certain way for dinner. Or when she wants to help with dishes at night and she is mindlessly talking to herself about the process. Or when she helps in the barn with chores and uses phrases like “mucking the stall” or describing what each of her grooming brushes does and why she uses them in the order she does.
She has her own ways. Entirely own ways. And it’s my job, and our jobs as parents, to encourage those ways. To help make these young littles, YOU-nique individual selves, that are truly confident and OK with standing apart from everyone else in this world.
To understand and be OK with not having to “fit in” and be like everyone else is something that I only hope my daughter can confidently build on, and see in herself in years to come.
