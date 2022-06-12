We have waited for what feels like eternity to get above 70 degrees and enjoy warmth and sunshine. Summers in Northern Minnesota are short enough the way it is, and when it finally arrives, my family spends much of it outdoors.
Fishing. Riding bike. Swimming at the City pool. Planting the garden. Time spent at the farm with the animals. Checking trail cameras and preparing for hunting in the fall of the year.
Sidewalk chalk. Bubbles. And to what I believe has been their most fun so far, exploring our area’s playgrounds.
My six-year-old daughter recently made the comment that the playground we explored in a nearby town was “was everything she ever dreamed.”
And most recently she called it “fascinating” watching the monarch caterpillars crawl around in their netted cage. It’s been an experience in itself driving the four-wheeler on the farm, looking for milk weed. Our three-year-old the next morning after the caterpillars had arrived, woke up and went running to check-in on his little critters.
I recently came across a social media post that had to do with finding time to “fit in the fun” during the week, and not having to cram everything into the weekend.
And in all honesty, it makes sense.
Why does “all the fun” have to happen on the weekend.
We are finding those moments to fit things in. I feel fortunate in the line of work that I do, to be able to flex my hours during the summer, allowing for afternoons here and there to splash at the pool.
Allowing for bike rides in the evening where we have a picnic for supper.
Allowing for mini road-trips we plan to take to the Brainerd, Minnesota zoo and to Storybook Land in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Or an extended weekend camping with family and friends.
And there again. Fun doesn’t have to be driving somewhere or going on extravagant trips or road adventures, because we all know that with the cost of fuel on the rise, our budgets may not allow for as much travel.
I joked with my sisters saying “If I have to ride my bike everywhere this summer, I sure hope I have my beachy body by the end of summer.”
All I am saying is make summer fun. If you have children, take the time to run barefoot through the sprinklers or have a water hose fight. Take the time to play a game of kickball. If you don’t have children, take the time to enjoy an evening walk and take-in a beautiful Minnesota sunset or open the windows, and listen to a gentle rain pitter-patter on the ground.
Surround your summer fun around the beauty of nature.
