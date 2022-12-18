I started listening to a crime podcast, My Favorite Murder, a few years ago. Two women met at a party and spoke about murder, then they started a podcast that has broken download records and has been featured in many popular magazines. They are pretty funny and oftentimes I would skip their banter for the first twenty minutes because I wanted to get to the crime part of the podcast. They recognized they went on for a long time before the meat of the podcast started and told the “skippers” to listen in now. It was a comedy crime podcast. When I first started listening to the podcast, I was enthralled. I listened on my drive to work, when I cleaned the house, when I worked out, and before bed.
I became a murderino (a name that was coined after the fan obsession with the podcast). I cringed when they talked about particularly brutal murders, teared up at certain moments, and laughed during their funny moments. I loved how human these women were.
But as I was constantly listening to this podcast, something started to happen to my psyche. I started to see murderers.
Every stranger I came across became someone who could murder me. When I went for a run the old man sitting on the bench, taking a rest, watching the cars drive by, could be a murderer. At the grocery store I swore a man followed me aisle by aisle. When my dog started growling late in the evening I was sure someone was about.
Listening and watching violence and crime stories repeatedly, on the news, on podcasts, in books and movies and television shows, we can’t help but become desensitized by it. It either starts to become normal or we believe that it simply won’t ever happen to me.
I needed my sense of security back, it was exhausting, searching for murderers. Trying to see the bad in people instead of the good wasn’t good for my mental health. I said goodbye to the podcast and started to be a little choosier with my entertainment. When the power went off at the house I wasn’t frightened. I wasn’t paranoid anymore.
Here and there I’ll listen to the podcast again, enjoying it in small doses. Overconsumption leads to obsession and with the halt of that, I was able to enjoy it again without becoming paranoid about strangers.
