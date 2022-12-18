I started listening to a crime podcast, My Favorite Murder, a few years ago. Two women met at a party and spoke about murder, then they started a podcast that has broken download records and has been featured in many popular magazines. They are pretty funny and oftentimes I would skip their banter for the first twenty minutes because I wanted to get to the crime part of the podcast. They recognized they went on for a long time before the meat of the podcast started and told the “skippers” to listen in now. It was a comedy crime podcast. When I first started listening to the podcast, I was enthralled. I listened on my drive to work, when I cleaned the house, when I worked out, and before bed. 

I became a murderino (a name that was coined after the fan obsession with the podcast). I cringed when they talked about particularly brutal murders, teared up at certain moments, and laughed during their funny moments. I loved how human these women were. 

