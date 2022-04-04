“Me do it”
No, I do it mom!
Me help. Me wash. Me pour. ME DO IT!
Mom, I can walk to school myself. You don’t need to walk me there anymore. Let me walk Ranger. I’ll feed the cats tonight. Look, I made my bed all by myself.
Mind you, these are words coming out of the mouths of my three and six year old.
I don’t know that I have mentally “prepared” myself for these days quite yet. The days when you aren’t “needed” as much. The days when they feel like they “got it” and don’t need my assistance.
When it comes to Aiden, my very determined, yet helpful little boy, he wants to do everything on his own. Even if it is messy. Even if he dribbles chocolate syrup down the side of his cup while making chocolate milk. Or when we end up with a wet rug we are standing on while washing dishes, as the water pours over the edge and he continues to pour water back and forth between two cups.
Super fun when mom gets caught off guard and he quickly reaches for the sprayer, and gets mom with cold water straight across the chest.
That sure wakes one up.
He loves helping set the table. And from what I hear from his child care provider, he is one of the firsts to clean up toys and is very willing to help clear the table at meal time.
He is also very proud about putting his pants back on after going potty, even if they end up backwards, or putting his boots on his own feet. And again, who cares if they are on the wrong feet.
They are on his feet.
As for my daughter, she has a mind of her own. During a recent Parent-Teacher Conference, her teacher and I were talking about how she definitely “beats to her own drum”. And while it poses a challenge some days currently, she talked about one of her older girls being the same way, and how it truly is quite special to have that mentality during their teenage years.
The mentality of just “being her own person.”
But when Olivia turned around while her little brother and I were behind her starting our walk to school, and she said, “Mom, I can walk to school myself. You don’t need to walk me there anymore.”
It took me off guard.
Now mind you. The playground separates our house from the elementary wing. If she were to forget her shoes or a pair of mittens (which has happened), we could practically hand them through a window to her teacher.
So the fact that she wanted to “walk alone” is not out of reason. After getting Aiden buckled in his car seat to bring to childcare, I sat there in my car watching her continue to walk toward the school. And I couldn’t help but shed a tear, as she turned her back to make sure I was still watching.
And she waved.
Fast forward a week, and we were getting dressed again to get Olivia to school and Aiden to daycare, and she asked, “Mom, can you please walk me up to the fence?”
And I happily said yes.
It was reassuring in that moment, knowing there are days when my six-year-old still feels like she really does still need me. And what was even more special? She turned when she was half-way there, and hollered, “love you, Mom!”
I love you too girlie.
Now to help get your determined little brother over the melting snow pile. Because why would one ride their little strider bike around it on the sidewalk, when you could ride your bike over the top.
So much more fun Mom.
Doing it his own way.
