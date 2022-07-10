I believe that there is a common saying “Life is all about balance”. Some may be excellent at balancing life, maybe even experts and have it down to a science. Some may be terrible at balancing life, and have to start over and try something new every week, or maybe every day. No matter where you find yourself on the “balancing life” scale, it’s important to take a look around to see who is supporting you and your take on the journey of balancing life. There will be times where you may find yourself wearing thin from balancing too much, and it’s important to surround yourself with those that stick around despite the struggle. It’s important to surround yourself with those that understand you are not perfect, and would never expect perfection from you or anyone. It’s important to surround yourself with those that praise your authenticity, and your take on life and all the balancing challenges it comes with.
Our lives are full of a variety of responsibilities regarding our day to day schedules. We have work responsibilities, responsibilities to our friends and family and relationships, to sports and extra circulars. We have responsibilities of daily tasks, weekly tasks, and monthly and yearly tasks. We have responsibilities that we say out loud, and responsibilities that we tell no one. We have responsibilities that we hold for ourselves to ourselves too, which can sometimes be the hardest to uphold.
I think for some people, like for me, there never seems to be enough time in the day. Not enough time to tackle all the responsibilities I have, and not enough time to balance all that I want to.
Yet, if you’re like me, your struggle does not go unnoticed, but rather respected. There are people in your life that are so proud of how much you are taking on, and so proud of how far you have come. They are proud of how you are taking on these responsibilities, and trying your best to balance all the craziness in your life. These are the people that are not only proud of you, but will also be the people who teach you to be proud of yourself.
These are the people that you must hold on to. The ones that see you struggle and fight, and love you more for it. The ones that understand you without you needing to say a word. The ones that see you trying your very best to balance everything on one plate, and that will stick by to steady you if you start to shake.
Life is all about balance, yes, but it is also about those that are going to stick by you and also help you balance, and respect you for all that has made you YOU: the good times, the hard times, the fights and struggles, the laughs and the tears, the heartbreak and the kindness.
So, take a good look around and make sure that you have these supportive people in your life, and that you are actively supporting them as well. We’re all just trying to navigate life one day at a time, and do our best to balance the lovely craziness that comes with it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.