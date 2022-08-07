There’s something special about being out on the water. Whether it’s in a big white pontoon or a sleek and quiet canoe, a blown-up plastic unicorn, a bouncy aluminum fishing boat, a fast-as-hell ski machine, or a simple swimsuit and goggles, whatever water transportation you have available offers you a ticket to a nourishing break from land life. 

I’ve lived on the water nearly my entire life. My father built our home of more than 40 years on a bank of Pokegama Lake. What was a pile of sand, became a beautiful perch after my parents worked hard to plant trees, create deck space and comb the beach below. On a map, our slice of Wendigo Arm was accessed from Sunny Beach Road. 

