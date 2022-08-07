There’s something special about being out on the water. Whether it’s in a big white pontoon or a sleek and quiet canoe, a blown-up plastic unicorn, a bouncy aluminum fishing boat, a fast-as-hell ski machine, or a simple swimsuit and goggles, whatever water transportation you have available offers you a ticket to a nourishing break from land life.
I’ve lived on the water nearly my entire life. My father built our home of more than 40 years on a bank of Pokegama Lake. What was a pile of sand, became a beautiful perch after my parents worked hard to plant trees, create deck space and comb the beach below. On a map, our slice of Wendigo Arm was accessed from Sunny Beach Road.
We hosted numerous summer events, ladies group picnics, my aunt’s wedding reception, “double-dip” birthday parties with ice cream cones and waterskiing. On a hot, summer day, we often spent hours in our swimsuits, running wild with bare feet calloused and tough from hours playing on the rocks. We’d enjoy our favorite sandwiches with lettuce and cheese at the water’s edge until they got soggy when we put them down.
Like my siblings and I, our children would realize there was no need for flashy water toys - just a shovel and a handful of sand was enough to keep busy all afternoon. I have happy thoughts of my mother, sunning herself on a towel while drinking a Diet Tab. Sometimes she’d bring a magazine or book to read but, mostly, she’d smile and laugh at us as we attempted underwater handstands among the crayfish.
“Mom. Mom. See what I can do?”
“I can do it too; now watch me.”
“See how long I can hold my breath? Count for me, Mom.”
“I can do it too; now count for me!”
My brother launched his fishing boat from the dock where our dogs would jump and splash. Youngsters with short legs could wade out several feet and still touch the bottom making it perfect for the doggy-paddle. On super hot days, we could almost guarantee that friends would show up - by boat or by car - for happy hour relief. Mom would bring down trays full of crackers and cheese, watermelon slices and bowls of chips.
It was never a flat, sand beach but rather a series of decks and retaining walls leading to the lake’s edge. It was our hangout, our access to the sparkling blue frontier. Throughout the year, we watched as the cold North Wind covered the water with ice and, in the spring, we bet on when the ice would go out. We skied and skated November through March, never leaving the lake alone for that quiet time. Come April and May, we helped our piece of Wendigo Arm open up by smashing ice edges with rocks.
We lost at least two good pets to the dangers of drowning while lake-country varmints and old age claimed the lives of others. We never took lake life for granted - most of our childhood friends lived either in the city or off the lake. We knew we were fortunate to wake up to the sounds of the frogs and go to sleep to the singing of loons. The long rides home on the school bus were easier to endure knowing we could run down to the lake as soon as we were home. Or spend some time in the woods adding finishing touches to our play forts.
Our neighborhood was bound by the lake. Together, we cared for the lake and kept careful watch. I remember Fourth of July picnics hosted by the family on the point where dads would talk about water depth and fish count while moms would share tips on flower pot arrangements and making sun tea. Everyone was at ease with extra eyes watching us kids as we combed for turtles on the washed-up deadwood. It was inevitable that our sundresses would go home with dust and dirt from sprawling out on the docks to spy on little perch swimming in the shadows. I don’t know why we wore shoes to those parties.
When our cousins came to visit from the big city, they would remind us how fortunate we were to be “living like we were on vacation,” at the lake. While they had to spend their Sunday evening in a four-hour car ride, we could jump in one more time before brushing our teeth.
We always joked about “where lake people go to be on vacation.” For us, that meant going further north - further into the wilderness - further to larger lakes, more water. When families from near and far flooded Pokegama during the weekend, our escape was Canada. That’s where we really let loose, where we caught real fish and jumped off real rocks. You could hear the loons more clearly on Lake Kakagi. With water as our route of transportation and our playground, time spent at the cabin depended on the lake. Days at the cabin gave us more appreciation of the natural beauty of the lake. That large body of water, much bigger than Pokegama and nearly, non-inhabited, made you feel small but never lost. I remember the pride we gained from knowing how to navigate around dozens of islands and reefs without a map.
So many more people have found peace on Pokegama - some louder than others. Still, no matter our differences in ideas and pastimes, the lake connects us all through its nourishment for body and soul.
