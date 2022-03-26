So it’s pretty obvious that times are not like they used to be just a mere year ago. On our minds are heavy topics, like wars and pandemics. Day to day life is just starting to seem somewhat normal again, but back in August, things still looked grim to me as I was en route from Grand Rapids to Duluth, Minnesota, for the start of my junior year of college. I had just spent the summer at home working, enjoying time on the lake, chowing down on my favorite summer foods, and spending all the time with my family and friends that I could. I didn’t necessarily want to go back to Zoom classes.
When my moving day finally came around, with a heavy heart, I packed my Toyota Rav 4 to the gills with everything that I could possibly need for my apartment and my classes. Like the saying goes, “it’s better to pack it and not need it, then to need it and not have it”. I remember my dad looking at my packed car and saying “You couldn’t fit another toothpick in there if you wanted to” and quite honestly, it was the truth, I had room for nothing else! I pulled out of my driveway, gave my family final waves goodbye in the rear view mirror I could barely see out of, and was on my way to Duluth.
I was just going past the town of Floodwood, when suddenly my car started to shudder and my wheel began to shake rigidly in my hands; a feeling that I had only felt once before, but once too many…..a flat tire. I pulled over and turned on my hazards and immediately called my dad. We both couldn’t believe on all the days that I could possibly get a flat tire, it would be this day. Don’t get me wrong, flat tires are nothing ut inconveniences no matter what the day….but on my move in day? With my car packed like a sardine can? Inconvenient didn’t even start to cut it.
So there I stood on the side of highway 2 just past Floodwood; my hazard lights blinking steady while I was blinking back tears of frustration. I was alone and felt helpless, and just didn’t know what to do. There were a couple people that had stopped and offered to help, and while I’m sure they meant well, my mind just kept screaming “STRANGER DANGER”, so I polity declined. I had no idea what I was supposed to do, and I was hopeless.
That is, until my knights in shining armor arrived. Or should I say, knights in shining khakis.
A truck had pulled up, and I prepared myself to once again decline the help of a stranger, until I saw their clothing. Never in my life have I ever been so thankful to see Boy Scouts; and even better, they were Boy Scouts from my hometown of Grand Rapids.
Two high school scouts, along with their scout leader, gave me friendly smiles and kind comfort, and I instantly knew everything was going to be OK.
They helped me change my tire, even with the difficulties that came with having the car packed to the brim. They even went above and beyond and helped me check the air in my tires, and helped me fill them as well.
In total, it was probably about a two hour ordeal, an ordeal that these men could have simply just passed by with a sympathetic wave. Yet, they chose to take the time out of their day to help me, and I truly couldn’t be more thankful for their kind actions in doing so.
To these men, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I unfortunately do not remember your names, and to this day I curse myself for not writing them down….but to say that you’re outstanding citizens and community members is an understatement. Grand Rapids is truly proud and beyond lucky to have people like you.
