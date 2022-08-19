Covid sucks.
Simple as that.
As I sit here writing this, I hide behind a mask within my own home, hoping that the other three household members don’t catch the virus.
Yet, I’ve pondered if we should all just drink out of the same cup, breathe in each other’s faces and share the same popsicles. Because I tell you what, if I give one a green popsicle, and the other a blue, and I have a purple, both kids will want the purple, and then you end up eating both of their popsicles too. Why didn’t we all just have the same color in the first place?
Wait, I’m a mom, that happens most days, right?
It sure would take out the contemplating over how long we should be aware of and watch for symptoms amongst the other three who seem perfectly healthy.
Two and a half years into a COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first that it has knowingly hit our household. We’ve tested several times. And each time it has been negative.
Until last Monday.
I almost didn’t consider taking a test, but had several free just sitting in my desk drawer.
It honestly brought back memories when I had that “first hunch” I was pregnant.
Yet this time I wasn’t peeing on a stick. I was tickling my brain.
Sure enough, after a second test confirmed it was positive, it was true.
COVID.
Now on day five of my quarantine, I feel like for me anyways, it was more like a mild cold. My nose dripped uncontrollably the first few days and I had a headache. And just a foggy feeling like you couldn’t stand just right.
Quite mild from what many others have experienced.
And quite frankly, I think there have been fall or winter colds that have far surpassed these symptoms.
I tell you what though.
What this virus has made me aware of, are a few things.
That it is OK to go to bed by 9 p.m. One forgets how rested you feel in the morning and that if you feel tired during the middle of the day, by all means, take a nap.
To be grateful for a husband who by chance is working on paving projects near home, so that he can drop-off and pick-up from daycare and do the shopping when we run out of Tylenol and milk. To show appreciation that he got to watch swimming lessons this year, because he was working close, and also because I couldn’t be there.
To feel blessed to have the flexibility with my job, as many wouldn’t be able to work remotely from home, not having to take paid time off, because you felt well enough to work.
I’ll tell you what. COVID opens your eyes to many things.
It also has me wondering… well where in the world did I get this? I don’t recall being around anyone sick.
Was it my outdoor work conference last week? A recent family wedding we attended? Did our kids bring it home from the playground? Did I pick it up in a store?
It doesn’t matter. And one will probably never know.
One of the thoughts that crossed my mind this week was, “Seriously? This happened just a few weeks before school?”
It had thoughts racing through my mind of all the “to-dos” we had planned for this summer, that had not happened yet. The work conference I was at last week (mind you, it was outdoors on a sunny day in a park, where everyone was spaced apart) had a speaker that was talking about this very subject.
To-do lists.
He said, “How many of you have a to-do list?”
With the majority raising their hands.
He said, “Get rid of it! You need a ‘stop doing’ list.”
I thought to myself, “A stop doing list? Really?”
And it makes total sense. He said stop doing the things you don’t really need to be doing. And then re-evaluate how you feel.
He also asked us all, “How many of you have a calendar where you write down doctor appointments, kids dentist appointments, meetings, etc.”
Again, several raised their hands.
He asked, “How many of you have kids?”
Again, several raised their hands.
He asked, “How many of you write down uninterrupted time with your kids?” Versus just writing camping, cousin’s weddings, Joe’s basketball game.
And very few raised their hands.
So my ask of you, and you can totally disagree with me if you want. But try two things this next week.
Create a “stop doing list.” And if you have kids, or grandkids, or a significant other, schedule into your calendar, “uninterrupted time” with one another.
And then take some time to consider how you feel.
Alicia Bauman is a freelance writer living in Northern Minnesota. She is a wife and mom to two busy children, and works for a community action agency primarily with family and center-based child care educators. In her spare time she enjoys time with her family, gardening, photography and a hot cup of coffee.
